OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says OC Transpo was informed Tuesday that an operator tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"Their last day of work was Nov. 10. The employee has been self-isolating since that time," said Manconi.

"To protect the privacy of the individual, we will not be releasing their name.

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms. In this case, the key dates are Nov. 9 and 10.

"We have begun contacting employees who may have come into close contact with this operator during these key dates," said Manconi.

OC Transpo says the employee operated two buses on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 on the following routes:

Nov. 9

Bus # 4455

Route #51 Britannia Park 6:10am to Tunney’s station 6:50 a.m.

Route #51 Tunney’s station 7:00am to Britannia Park 7:40 a.m.

Route #51 Britannia Park 7:45am to Tunney’s station 8:28 a.m.

Route #161 Stonehaven/Bridlewood 9:15am to Terry Fox station 9:54 a.m.

Route #165 Terry Fox station 10:00am to Innovation P&R 10:29 a.m.

Route #165 Innovation P&R 10:29am to Terry Fox station 10:46 a.m.

Route #165 Terry Fox station 11:00am to Innovation P&R 11:29 a.m.

Route #165 Innovation P&R 11:29am to Terry Fox station 11:46 a.m.

Route #165 Terry Fox station 12:00pm to Innovation P&R 12:29 p.m.

Route #165 Innovation P&R 12:29pm to Terry Fox station 12:46 p.m.

Route #165 Terry Fox station 1:00pm to Innovation P&R 1:29 p.m.

Route #165 Innovation P&R 1:30pm to Terry Fox station 1:47 p.m.

Nov. 10

Bus # 4358

Route #84 Tunney’s station 6:18am to Centrepointe at Constellation 6:24 a.m.

Route #84 Centrepointe at Constellation 6:24am to Tunney’s station 6:43 a.m.

Route #84 Tunney’s station 6:50am to Centrepointe at Constellation 7:10 a.m.

Route #84 Centrepointe at Constellation 7:10am to Tunney’s station 7:30 a.m.

Route #83 Tunney’s station 7:35am to Viewmount/Grand Carmen 8:01 a.m.

Route #83 Viewmount/Grand Carmen 8:04am to Tunney’s station 8:36 a.m.

Manconi says OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above our enhanced cleaning process.