OC Transpo boss confident O-Train service will resume for back-to-school

The head of OC Transpo is confident O-Train service will be running in time for back-to-school and work following the Labour Day weekend in less than five weeks.

It's day 17 of the shutdown of LRT service in Ottawa after an axle-bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine 50,000 inspection on July 17, and the O-Train was closed to riders. The transit service is floating a possible return-to-service on Aug. 14, once work is completed to reposition the restraining rails in 16 locations.

With back-to-school and the end of summer fash approaching, Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar believes the O-Train will be running by Labour Day weekend.

"I'm confident that we'll resume the service before school is back," Amilcar told CTV News Ottawa Wednesday morning when asked if OC Transpo had a plan in the event the O-Train is not running by Sept. 5.

"But definitely we’ll rely on buses because we don't have a choice. We know that we cannot replace a train with buses, that's why my people are working around-the-clock to make it happen and we will make it happen for sure."

O-Train service was originally expected to resume on Monday, July 31, two weeks after the LRT system was shut down. However, Amilcar announced LRT service would be delayed after Rideau Transit Group and Alstom said the Safety Note required additional actions to ensure there is no contact between the train wheel and the restraining rail.

Amilcar has said the final Safety Note for the return-to-service outlines the following:

Continue with all mitigation measures already in place

Replace the leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles every 60,000 kilometres

Implement a new inspection regime for the middle bogies

Avoid any contact between the wheel and the restraining rail

Amilcar says Rideau Transit Group is working with Atkins Global, an engineering expert, to finalize a plan for repositioning the restraining rails.

"(Thursday) they should be able to finalize that report and we already know that will take 10 days to remove those restraining rails, so this is why now I can say that Aug. 14….the day we will resume the service," Amilcar said.

Amilcar has said the return-to-service plan will include single-car service with R1 buses continuing to run parallel to accommodate ridership. As the shutdown extends into a third week, Amilcar believes more light-rail vehicles (LRVs) will be available.

"Definitely, it will be more than eight because RTG continues to give more LRVs every two days. I will be able next week for sure to exchange with people what will be the service, but definitely it will be more than eight LRVs."

As part of the return-to-service plan, RTG and Alstom are replacing the leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles on all trains every 60,000 km.

OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group are expected to provide an update on the O-Train return-to-service planning Wednesday afternoon.