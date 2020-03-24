OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is adjusting its service levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo to Councillors, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says ridership levels have dropped “between 70 and 90 per cent” on the O-Train, buses and Para Transpo.

Starting Monday, March 30, weekday service will move to Saturday service levels on many routes.

Starting Friday, March 27, the Confederation Line will run every 6 to 8 minutes at peak periods and every 10 to 16 minutes at other times of the day and on weekends.

As of Wednesday, March 25, the O-Train Trillium Line will run every 15 minutes.

This is a developing story. More details to come.