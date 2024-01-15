OC Transpo adding more shelters to Hurdman, Tunney's Pasture stations
OC Transpo says it will be adding more shelters to the bus stops at Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture stations over the next six weeks.
These two LRT stations used to have temporary scaffolding up to help shield riders from the elements as they went from the Confederation Line LRT to bus stops, but the scaffolding was removed last spring.
Now, OC Transpo says commuters will notice construction while the new bus shelters are installed — nine at Hurdman and 14 at Tunney's Pasture.
"The interim on-street style shelters will be added on the bus loop platforms between the existing shelters. Customers will notice on-site signage in place to guide them around construction work," OC Transpo says.
Installation of the new shelters will begin Monday at Tunney's Pasture. Workers will be removing the tree pits at Hurdman Station, starting Monday, before the new shelters are installed. OC Transpo says the shrubs that were planted at Hurdman have already been replanted at Cyrville Station.
"Once a permanent solution is constructed to improve shade and weather protection at Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations, the on-street shelters will be relocated elsewhere in the network to reduce throwaway costs," OC Transpo said.
