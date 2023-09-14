O-Train service to begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday for Canada Army Run

OC Transpo will launch O-Train service one hour earlier on Sunday to accommodate runners travelling downtown for the Canada Army Run.

Thousands of runners are expected to participate in the 5K, 10K and half-marathon events during the Canada Army Run Sunday morning. The 5k run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., which is the normal start time for O-Train service on a Sunday.

OC Transpo has announced O-Train Line 1 service will start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, with service at stations every 5 minutes.

"This change will not be reflected in the Travel Planner or on Real-Time systems," OC Transpo said.

The 10K for the Canada Army Run begins at 9 a.m., while the half marathon begins at 9:30 a.m.