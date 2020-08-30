OTTAWA -- As beaches close for the summer in Ottawa, statistics show the highest total number of "no swim" advisories issued at Ottawa public beaches during the summer since 2017.

And the Petrie Island East Bay was closed for more than half of the 65 days of the beach season this summer.

Sunday is the final day of the beach season at Ottawa's public beaches, and lifeguards will no longer be on duty.

Statistics available on the Ottawa Public Health website shows 75 "no swim" advisories were issued at Westboro, Mooney's Bay Petrie Island East Bay and Petrie Island River Beaches.

Thirty-six "no swim advisories" were issued at Petrie Island East Bay during beach season, while 13 "no swim advisories were issued at Petrie Island River Beaches. Ten "no swim" advisories" were issued at Mooney's Bay and 16 "no swim" advisories were issued at Westboro beach.

A "no swim" advisory was issued for the final 14 days of the beach season at the Petrie Island East Bay.

Britannia Beach has been closed all summer due to work on the beach.

According to the City of Ottawa's open data, Ottawa Public Health issued 41 "no swim" advisories at beaches during 2019, including 12 at Westboro, 10 at Britannia, nine at Petrie Island River Beaches, seven at Petrie Island East Bay and three at Mooney's Bay.

In 2017, Ottawa Public Health issued 104 "no swim" advisories at the public beaches, including 29 at Mooney's Bay and 27 at the Petrie Island River Beaches.

Lifeguards are no longer on duty at Ottawa's beaches. Swimmers are advised to swim at their own risk.