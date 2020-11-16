OTTAWA -- No serious injuries have been reported after powerful windstorms swept through much of eastern Ontario on Sunday night.

Wind warnings were issued along the St. Lawrence River Sunday, warning of gusts up to 110 km/h.

Thousands of Hydro One customers lost power Sunday and many remained without power through Monday morning.

In the Ottawa Valley, wind gusts of up to 54 km/h were recorded in Petawawa. Kingston's airport saw gusts of up to 89 km/h and gusts of up to 93 km/h were recorded in Brockville, according to Environment Canada.

Ottawa saw gusts of up to 74 km/h.

According to Hydro One's outage map, there were more than 1,200 customers without power in the eastern region of the province as of 11 a.m.

Land O'Lakes Public School in Kingston was closed Monday due to a power outage, according to the Limestone District School Board.

There are no current outages in Hydro Ottawa's jurisdiction.

No serious damage was reported Monday.