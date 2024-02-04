No one reported hurt after fire in vacant house on Montreal Road

Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a fire broke out in a vacant building on Montreal Road Saturday night.

A 9-1-1 call at around 7:50 p.m. reported smoke and flames coming from the building next door to the Burger King at the corner of Montreal Road and Hannah Street.

A fire was found at the back of the structure and firefighters had it under control by 8:02 p.m.

Fire crews searched the building and found no one inside. The property owner was contacted about the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.