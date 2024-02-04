OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No one reported hurt after fire in vacant house on Montreal Road

    Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on Montreal Road. Feb. 3, 2024. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on Montreal Road. Feb. 3, 2024. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)
    Share

    Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a fire broke out in a vacant building on Montreal Road Saturday night.

    A 9-1-1 call at around 7:50 p.m. reported smoke and flames coming from the building next door to the Burger King at the corner of Montreal Road and Hannah Street.

    A fire was found at the back of the structure and firefighters had it under control by 8:02 p.m.

    Fire crews searched the building and found no one inside. The property owner was contacted about the blaze.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News