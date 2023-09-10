No injuries reported in Regina Street shooting

Ottawa police say no one has been reported hurt after a shooting in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood.

Police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that officers were called to Regina Street on reports of gunshots at around 4:30 p.m.

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 10, 2023

Shell casings were found at the scene, but police did not find any victims.

The Guns and Gangs Unit is seeking witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.