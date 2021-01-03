OTTAWA -- A family home in Osgoode has been severely damaged by fire.

Firefighters were called to a bungalow on Philip Street between Drew Henry Drive and Wild Cherry Drive at 1:42 a.m. Sunday when the homeowner called 911.

Firefighters took a defensive position in attacking the blaze.

Photos from the scene show smoke and flames coming through the roof of the single-storey home.

Ottawa Fire Services said the Salvation Army and the Red Cross have been called in to assist the people affected by the fire. No injuries were reported early Sunday morning, but Ottawa paramedics assessed one person at the scene.

What caused the blaze is under investigation.