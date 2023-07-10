No injuries reported after tow truck fire on Merivale Road

No one has been reported hurt after a tow truck burst into flames in Nepean Monday afternoon.

Viewer video sent to CTV News shows a tow truck engulfed in flames on Merivale Road.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa firefighters were called to the area of Merivale Road near Bentley Avenue at 2:17 p.m.

Fire crews arrived within four minutes and had the fire out in six. The fire was contained to the vehicle, but heat from the blaze melted some of the siding on the building nearby. Nothing was attached to the tow truck at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.