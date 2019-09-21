

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire crews were called to a house fire in a single-family bungalow at 928 Cameron St. in Cumberland overnight.

They say they received several 911 calls just after 2:30 a.m. reporting flames coming through the back of the home, through the roof.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly.

The fire was put out around 3:15 a.m., and no injuries were reported. The victims are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A fire investigator is being sent to the scene to determine the cause.

There's no word yet on the cost of the damage.