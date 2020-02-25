Ottawa Police say no one has been injured after a driver smashed into four other vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers had attempted to stop the driver, whom they accused of driving erratically, on the Vanier Parkway at around 12:40 p.m., but he sped away. The vehicle was found at the corner of Riverside Drive and Industrial Avenue a short time later. Four vehicles had been struck.

"It did come to a stop and officers located the vehicle. No one was injured," said Ottawa Police Const. Amy Gagnon. "What we do know is the investigation is ongoing."

Police say the male driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was arrested.

So far, there has been no word of any charges.

With a report from CTV's Stefan Keyes.