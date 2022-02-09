A $5-billion construction project in Ottawa is on hold because of the truckers’ protest; that means tools are down and some workers are not getting paid.

The extensive construction operation on Parliament Hill that’s revitalizing and reworking Centre Block has been paused due to the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" protest that has gridlocked the national’s capital for almost two weeks.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) made the decision on Jan. 28 to close the site, citing the "safety and security" of workers.

At the time of its temporary closing, the average number of people working on the Centre Block construction site on a daily basis was between 350 and 400.

"They’re definitely not able to access that site," John Bourke, with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) - Local 586 tells CTV News Ottawa.

They represent approximately 25-30 electricians, who are part of the workers unable to access the job site.

"What’s happened to them right now, is they are not working; they are sitting at home, basically hoping - waiting to get back to work," Bourke says. "It’s no paycheque, they have no income coming in whatsoever; and, because they’re sort of in a limbo state, they’re not able to access E.I. Benefits either."

Bourke adds that getting equipment and materials into the site would also be difficult.

“(To) keep it simple, we want to keep our industry and our families working," says John A. DeVries, president of the Ottawa Construction Association.

DeVries says that the Centre Block project is not the only one impacted downtown; and, with roads blocked, has sent a letter to Mayor Jim Watson.

"We urged the mayor and city council, and said that we need access to those jobs, we need access by the streets for deliveries, for the workers to get through."

While it’s not clear when that will happen for those trying to work on renewing and building,

"I would like to see everybody get back to work," says Bourke. "These people have bills to pay; and, they have families to feed and take care of - and yeah, they need to go back to work, and they shouldn’t be held out like this, they really shouldn’t."

With files from CTV News; Rachel Aiello and Sarah Turnbull