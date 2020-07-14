OTTAWA -- This Friday, bars in Ottawa will be allowed to serve guests inside, but the atmosphere will be different.

Under the Ontario's reopening framework, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed inside any establishment at one time in Stage 3, and they must be able to physically distance. Smaller establishments will have smaller occupancy caps.

Ottawa will officially enter Stage 3 at 12:01 a.m. Friday, which will allow bars in the city to welcome guests back inside for the first time since the pandemic began.

However, dancing is prohibited, except in the case of live performers hired by the establishment, and mingling will not be allowed.

Masks are required in all indoor public spaces in Ottawa, but can be temporarily removed to eat or drink.

Barrhaven Heart and Crown manager Hollie Butcher tells CTV News she is preparing measures which include limiting groups to six, putting down floor markers, and sanitizing chairs and tables after each use. Hours will also be reduced.

Butcher says they will also ask patrons for contact information to be used in the event contact tracing is required, but this will not be mandatory.

"We're not pushing anyone to do this. It's completely up to you," she says. "If you'd rather pass, that's no problem at all. It just helps connect us all a bit little more at this time. If there was a problem, it gives us the opportunity to reach out and do our part to stop the virus at that point."

The hope is to still provide live music, but with the volume lower to limit shouting.

Stage 3 does not include nightclubs.