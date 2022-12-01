No citizen commissioners on Ottawa's transit commission this term, report recommends
For the first time in more than a decade, there will be no citizen representatives on Ottawa's transit commission this council term.
The recommendation is set out in a new report on the committee setup at Ottawa City Hall.
The 2022-2026 Council Governance Review, outlining the governance structure and related processes for the new term, includes a recommendation that the transit commission only be composed of elected officials.
That's a change from the past three council terms, which saw non-councillors appointed to the commission by council. There were four citizen transit commissioners during the 2018-2022 term.
Instead of citizen commissioners, staff will begin the process to set up a transit advisory board composed of members of the public, and at least one user of Para Transpo.
"During consultation for the 2022-2026 Governance Review, most Members of Council expressed the view that all Commissioners should be Members of Council, as the elected officials are directly accountable to residents rather than to Council," the report states.
City Clerk Rick O'Connor worked with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to finalize the recommendations for the governance structure.
"For the 2022-2026 Term of Council, the Mayor recommends that the Transit Commission be composed entirely of elected officials, and that citizen input on transit matters be received through the establishment of a new transit advisory body that includes public members, as described below," the report states.
"The Commission would be composed of Members of Council, as approved by Council, with the Mayor as an ex officio member."
The report states the proposed new transit advisory body would provide advice, informed by user experience, to the transit commission and council on public transit.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sutcliffe was asked about having no citizen representatives on the transit commission
"City councillors are the elected representatives of the public; they're there to represent the public's interest and so I'm confident that the city councillors that sit on the transit commission going forward will represent the interests of the public just as they do on every other city committee deals with important matters," Sutcliffe said.
The 2010-14 Governance Review proposed the establishment of a Transit Commission with members of council and the public to oversee transit operations. Four citizens were first appointed to the commission in March 2011.
Other proposes changes to the committee structure include separating the community and protective services committee into separate committees: the community services committee responsible for the "community services" mandate, while the emergency preparedness and protective services committee responsible for "emergency and protective services", along with emergency management, by-law reviews, and Ottawa Paramedic Service issues added to the workload. The work of the former IT sub-committee will fall under the mandate of the finance and economic development committee.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos
Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
BREAKING | Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP
A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning.
Pride and potential key themes as Canada reacts to World Cup 2022 exit
Canada exits the 2022 FIFA World Cup with three losses to its name, registering the joint-worst record in tournament history, but head coach John Herdman and his players remain hopeful the program can become something special after this jolting learning experience.
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Renewed allegations of racism at Buckingham Palace threatened to overshadow Prince William's trip to the United States after campaigners said the palace needed to acknowledge a wider problem that goes beyond one member of staff.
Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, two-time Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry dies at 84
Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84.
Canadians can now apply for new dental benefit: here's how
As of Dec. 1, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
As it happened: Morocco win 2-1, Canada finishes World Cup without a point
The Canadian men’s national team finishes its World Cup campaign without a point after a 2-1 defeat to Morocco. Canada had its chances but came up short. Re-live all that happened with CTVNews.ca's updates as the match unfolded.
Atlantic
-
Intense storm knocks out power, prompts school closures across the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of Maritimers are without power and a number of schools are closed in all three provinces as an intense storm brings high winds and heavy rain to the region.
-
Retired RCMP officer criticizes decision by Nova Scotia police watchdog
A retired RCMP officer who gathered information about “serious allegations” regarding another police force in 2020 has harsh words for the failure of Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to officially investigate.
-
Progress being made in fight to save North Atlantic right whale from extinction
A group of international experts recently confirmed there were about 340 surviving North Atlantic right whales as of last year -- down from 348 recorded in 2020. Though the rate of decline has slowed, researchers say these huge animals are still struggling to stave off extinction.
Toronto
-
New virtual care fees come into effect today in Ontario. Over 12K people signed a petition to reverse it
More than 12,000 people have signed a petition calling for the reversal of a new fee structure in Ontario that significantly reduces the amount some doctors get paid to provide virtual care.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Scarborough schools in lockdown following reports of person with a gun
Two Scarborough schools have been placed in lockdown following reports of a person with a gun.
-
'She needs to stay in her lane': Ford takes aim at auditor general after casino sting operation
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s auditor general needs to 'stay in her lane' after she ordered a casino-sting operation in the province.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister asks nurses to come back to help struggling health-care system
The situation in Quebec's health-care system 'will continue to be difficult' in the coming weeks, Health Minister Christian Dube warned Thursday.
-
PQ barred from Quebec legislature as Legault reiterates plan to abolish oath requirement
The three recently elected Parti Quebecois members who have steadfastly refused to swear the oath of office to the King were barred Thursday from taking their seats in the legislature. PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and the two other members were blocked from entering by the sergeant-at-arms.
-
RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal
The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a 'national security' operation. The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged with missing Indigenous man's murder in northern Ontario
Two people from northwestern Ontario have been charged after the body of a local missing Indigenous man was found, police say.
-
Sudbury area mother issues warning about 'dangerous' TikTok challenge
A northern Ontario mother is warning other parents and guardians about a social media challenge that is currently circulating after her daughter broke her arm taking part in a TikTok video.
-
'She needs to stay in her lane': Ford takes aim at auditor general after casino sting operation
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s auditor general needs to 'stay in her lane' after she ordered a casino-sting operation in the province.
London
-
Police release photos of suspect in September sexual assault investigation
London police have released a photo of a sexual assault suspect who allegedly inappropriately touched a woman on a city bus in September.
-
Truck ends up on roof following east London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash in London at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Admiral Drive.
-
Man suffers burns after fire levels farm building
One person was taken to hospital with burns to his face and legs, suffered in fire at a farm building in Bayham Township. Bayham Fire Department crews were called to the fire at 9305 Stewart Road, just north of Straffordville, around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 2 PM
LIVE AT 2 PM | More victims identified in Winnipeg homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service says more victims have been identified in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Sex offender considered a high risk to reoffend to live in Winnipeg: police
Police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who is considered a high risk to reoffend and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
'So excited': The Leaf set to open this weekend
The opening date for The Leaf at the Assiniboine Park Conservancy has been a mystery ever since the new attraction neared completion, but now an official day has been announced.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Lions Club scaling down Christmas display, cites safety issues
The Kitchener Pioneer Lions Club is scaling back Christmas Fantasy for the 2022 season, citing safety concern as the reason why.
-
Ontario to provide free rapid COVID-19 tests until June 2023
Ontario will continue to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for another six months amid a “triple threat” of respiratory illnesses this winter.
-
Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Aud next week
The Teddy Bear Toss will take place on Dec. 6 during the Kitchener Rangers game against the Guelph Storm. The team has shared some guidelines to help fans pick the best plush toy.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary man accused of human trafficking
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a 30-year-old Calgary man accused of exploiting women through the sex trade.
-
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
-
'Cautiously optimistic': Lawyer for trucker in Broncos crash waiting on Federal Court
A lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says he's cautiously optimistic that he will get the chance to argue against his client's possible deportation before Federal Court.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP
A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning.
-
'They've done so much good': Johnny 2 Fingers happy to be part of TeleMiracle 47
For Moose Jaw-based wrestle rock band Johnny 2 Fingers and the Deformities, playing the 47th Kinsmen TeleMiracle was a natural fit.
-
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
Edmonton
-
One-time payment, wage-top up coming to Alberta's early childhood educators
Early childhood educators (ECEs) in Alberta will receive a one-time payment and a wage top-up in an effort to recruit and retain staff. Existing wage top-ups for all paid hours will increase as of Jan. 1, 2023 by up to $2 per hour.
-
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
-
Man killed in First Nation northeast of Edmonton
One person has been charged after a homicide on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation.
Vancouver
-
Emily Carr students call on B.C. to increase funding for international students, cap fees
Students at Vancouver’s Emily Carr University are staging a walkout and rally Thursday over a proposed 30 per cent tuition hike for international students.
-
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of "a security-related incident" outside the airline's control.
-
More B.C. snow could be on the way amid icy cold, wind
A high pressure system over British Columbia is pushing arctic air and bitter cold to several areas of B.C. along with the potential for snow and wind on Friday.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP
A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning.
-
Saskatchewan United Party officially registered as provincial political party
A new political party fronted by a former Saskatchewan Party caucus member has been officially registered in the province.
-
Sask. introduces Firearms Act in effort to increase gun owner rights, public safety
The Government of Saskatchewan introduced legislation on Thursday aiming to protect the rights of lawful gun owners and increase public safety.