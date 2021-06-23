OTTAWA -- The National Capital Region's newest attraction, billed as the world’s first interprovincial zipline, opens this week, and those in search of summer fun are sure to find some here.

Thrill-seekers looking to zip across the Ottawa River at a speed of up to 50 km/h while taking in panoramic views of Parliament Hill, the surrounding Chaudiere Falls and the region, will have their chance starting Thursday.

The basecamp for Interzip Rogers is located at 40 Rue Jos-Montferrand in Gatineau, at the new Zibi development. After signing in and receiving a harness and helmet, it’s a six-minute walk across the Chaudiere Bridge to the Ottawa side of Zibi where a 12-storey tower sits next to the river.

Climbing 140 steps will get you to the top, where staff double-check the harness, clip you to one of the two lines and set you free, to slide down the 365-metre cable.

The view is impressive and it’s a unique way to see both cities. The ride lasts about 45 seconds and the most exhilarating part might be coming in for the landing.

The ziplines are described as ‘full-tension.’ That means that as you approach the end of the run, it’s full speed. Riders have to hold on the handlebar, lift their legs straight and let the bumpers above stop you. It’s not jarring—it’s simply a lot of fun.

Interzip Rogers runs everyday until October 1 and costs $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for kids 14 and under. There is no age limit, but riders must be between 70 and 275 pounds. Closed-toe shoes are also required.

A multi-angle high-definition video, which shows takeoff and tearing across the river with Parliament in the background, is available for $19.99.

Organizers says it’s best to book soon as 25 per cent of the tickets have already been sold for the season.