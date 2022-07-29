New task force exploring ways to revitalize downtown Ottawa post-pandemic

Ottawa Centre MPP Yasir Naqvi has unveiled a new task force to explore ways to revitalize downtown Ottawa following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downtown Ottawa Revitalization Task Force will look to address challenges to affordable housing, reinvigorate local businesses by catalyzing the return of residents and businesses, a more sustainable environment and creating more inclusive community spaces that promote Indigenous reconciliation.

"We need to take a deep look at the future of downtown Ottawa with all relevant and interested voices around the table," Naqvi said.

"With the continuation of hybrid working arrangements, and need for more affordable housing in the area, it is important to create a space for people with diverse backgrounds and expertise to come together to develop new ideas and strategies to reimagine the downtown of Ottawa's capital city."

The task force is made up of representatives of not-for-profit and for-housing developers, local business improvement area representatives, tourism stakeholders, Indigenous leaders and affordable social housing advocates. Coun. Catherine McKenney and Mathieu Fleury and a representative from the mayor's office will have an observer role with the task force.

"We need to build consensus on a way to move forward to bring activity back to Canada's national capital, and we're all excited to see what we can come up with as a group representing many different voices within our community," Claridge Homes Vice President Neil Malhotra said.

The Downtown Ottawa Revitalization Task Force will begin meetings in August, and recommendations will be shared with the federal and municipal government.