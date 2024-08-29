New Stittsville public high school will not open on first day of classes, OCDSB says

The Ottawa public school board's newest high school in Stittsville will not be ready for the first day of classes, forcing some students to bus to another school and Grade 9 students to learn virtually at the start of the school year.

Maplewood Secondary School on Cope Drive was scheduled to open on Sept. 3, with 807 students in Grades 7-9 from the Stittsville area.

In a letter to parents, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board says there are a "number of outstanding safety issues" with the school, and the board will implement its contingency plan for a "minimal period of time" at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

"OCDSB has decided it is in the best interest of the students and staff to implement the contingency plan for Maplewood Secondary School," A.J. Keene, OCDSB superintendent of education, said.

"The contractor (Tambro Construction Ltd.) continues to indicate that the space will be ready for September 3rd, but based on the design team’s review, the number of outstanding safety issues strongly suggest that the building will likely fail the formal occupancy inspection this week."

Grades 7 and 8 students will begin the school year at D.A. Moodie School daily from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has confirmed there will be 100 per cent transportation coverage to bus students to the school, according to Keene.

Grade 9 students will attend school virtually at the start of the school year. The board will be providing Chromebooks and hotspots for students who require them, Keene said.

Parents will be receiving an email from the school on Thursday with more information about picking up Chromebooks.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and stress this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to prevent further disruptions and prioritize the safety of our students and staff," Keene said. "We are hopeful this contingency plan will be in effect for a minimal period of time as occupancy appears very close. We will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions on a week-to-week basis."

Maplewood Secondary School will open with students in Grades 7 to 9, and the school will add a grade each year until it becomes a Grades 7-12 school in September 2027.