After more than two decades of frustration, Stittsville parents can finally celebrate the announcement of a new public high school today.

CTV Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA has learned Ontario Infrastructure Minister Bob Chiarelli will announce $37 million in funding for a new public high school in Stittsville later this morning.

Stittsville is one of the fastest growing communities in Ottawa and is currently served by just two Catholic high schools.

Some families now have no choice but to bus students to South Carleton High School in Richmond.

More details about the new high school will be released this morning when Minister Chiarelli holds a news conference in Stittsville. CTV's Annie Bergeron-Oliver will be there and give you more information at CTV News at Noon.