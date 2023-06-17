New owner for the Senators and Ottawa imposes a three-bin limit for garbage: Top 5 stories this week
The Ottawa Senators have a new owner, council approves a new garbage policy and federal workers 'dissatisfied' with the return-to-office plan.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer will be the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Senators Sports and Entertainment announced this week that it has entered into an agreement to sell 90 per cent of the club to an entity controlled by Andlauer. Anna and Olivia Melnyk, through the Melnyk Estate, will retain a 10 per cent interest in the club, according to the Senators.
Andlauer's group includes Farm Boy partner and special advisor Jeff York and the Malhotra family, owners of Claridge Homes.
"My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club," Andlauer said in a statement released by the Senators.
"I believe that the Senators' fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I'm excited to take the franchise's success both on and off the ice to the next level."
The NHL's board of governors must approve the sale.
A group led by Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer will be the new owners of the Ottawa Senators.
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
The new policy will limit households to three garbage bins/items every two weeks, and residents will not be able to purchase bag tags for extra garbage.
City staff say enforcement of the new limits will be gradual with a heavy emphasis on education, followed by garbage collectors placing a notice sticker on extra bags. Eventually, anything other than three garbage containers would not be collected.
The city looked at short-term solutions to increase waste diversion rates and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill, which is expected to be full by 2036-2038.
The cost of a new landfill ranges between $300 million and $450 million, and could take up to 15 years to be fully operational. Council has also directed staff to bring forward a report looking at technologies to deal with Ottawa's garbage, including waste-to-energy incineration.
Medium and long-term solutions for Ottawa's garbage will be discussed in the fall when the Solid Waste Master Plan is tabled.
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a dump truck while cycling in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m. Friday.
Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster issued a statement on Twitter, saying, "horrified to hear this, but not surprised."
"Cycling on Gladstone can be super dangerous. We need safe bike infrastructure on this road. It's in the Transportation Master Plan, but I want to see it accelerated."
The Transportation Master Plan includes a feasibility study to look at adding cycling lanes on Gladstone Avenue from Percy Street to the Corso Italia Station, and options to the west.
Ottawa police are investigating a collision involving a cyclist and a dump truck at Gladstone Avenue and Rochester Street. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Majority of federal workers feeling 'dissatisfied' with return-to-office plan, PIPSC survey
Federal public servants are feeling "dissatisfied" and say productivity is down since the federal government implemented a return-to-office plan for tens of thousands of public servants six months ago, according to a new union survey.
The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada kicked off National Public Service Week by unveiling the results of a survey of its 72,000 members on the return-to-office policies implemented this year.
"Six months into the implementation of a one-size-fits-all return to office order, our members report that the policy has undermined their productivity, increased their cost of living, forced them to waste time in traffic – and it hasn't improved collaboration," PIPSC President Jennifer Carr said in a statement.
PIPSC says 70 per cent of respondents reported being dissatisfied with how the return-to-office policies were implemented, with workers raising concerns about the commuting time and cost, work-life balance and environmental impacts.
Sixty-one per cent of respondents said productivity has gotten worse, while PIPSC members say 80 per cent of meetings are happening virtually.
A federal office tower in Ottawa. Aug. 2, 2021. (Jackie Perez / CTV News Ottawa)
Doctors diagnose 60 cases of skin cancer during one-day clinic in Ottawa
Ottawa dermatologists say they are seeing a "tremendous increase" in skin cancer cases, after 20 per cent of people attending a free pop up-skin check clinic were diagnosed with cancer.
A group of dermatologists volunteered their time to host the clinic at the Ottawa Derm Centre as part of a fundraiser for the Mohs Skin Cancer Surgery expansion campaign at the Ottawa Hospital.
Doctors diagnosed more than 60 cancer cases during the clinic.
"We have seen a tremendous increase in skin cancer recently, partially because of the pandemic," said Dr. Mark Kirchhof, head of dermatology for the Ottawa Hospital. "People have obviously missed some of their medical appointments."
The wait list for skin cancer surgery is currently six to eight months, according to doctors.
Dermatologists hosted a free skin check clinic at the Ottawa Derm Centre on Sunday. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft's flagship office suite -- including the Outlook email and OneDrive file-sharing apps -- and cloud computing platform. A shadowy hacktivist group claimed responsibility, saying it flooded the sites with junk traffic in distributed denial-of-service attacks.
BCE cuts raise questions about future CTV news strategy, highlight tech pressures
The strain facing traditional TV news organizations is well-established but a swath of layoffs that cut several of CTV's best-known news personalities was a surprise to many, including national reporter Joyce Napier.
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London's Horse Guards Parade. Here are some things to know about the colourful spectacle.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker stepping down after seat decline in election
The politician who guided Prince Edward Island's Green Party to over four years as the province's official opposition is stepping down as leader.
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water near Humber Bay Park
A man is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the water near Humber Bay Park.
-
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
Montreal
-
Protesters begin 3-day march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling
Quebec activists began their 73-kilometre walk from Montreal to Roxham Road Saturday in protest of the irregular border crossing's closure and the Supreme Court's upholding of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
-
St. Joseph's Oratory bells are back after being sent to France in 2019
The carillon bells of St. Joseph's Oratory, located on Mount Royal in Montreal, are back home. They were blessed at a ceremony on Saturday morning, after being sent to France for restoration in 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'It’s just been progressively getting worse': Owner speaks out after suspect caught on camera breaking into central London, Ont. bakery
A London, Ont. business owner is speaking out Saturday after her bakery was once again broken into — and she’s calling on the city and police to come together to address what she believes is an escalating problem.
-
37 young stock perish in Friday night farm fire
A family is devastated after a fire tore through a barn just southeast of London, Ont. and claimed the lives of dozens of young stock on Friday night.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
Winnipeg
-
Mayor of western Manitoba community says outpouring of support appreciated
The streets of this western Manitoba city were quiet Saturday as residents awaited confirmation on whether they knew any of the 15 killed or 10 injured in a horrific highway collision this week.
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
Dauphin arena turned into support centre following tragic crash
An arena in Dauphin has been turned into a support centre following a tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
'A place for connection': Grand Opening of Gaukel Block in Kitchener
The City of Kitchener held the grand opening of Gaukel Block in Downtown Kitchener Saturday, officially marking the portion of Gaukel Street beside Charles Street West as a pedestrian-only street.
-
Friends and family gather for 10th annual basketball tournament honouring Jay Kumar
The memory of a young basketball player lived on this weekend, thanks to a tournament at Conestoga College.
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Calgary
-
Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools
The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.
-
Resiliency theme of Sunnyside's Neighbour Day festivities
Thousands of Calgarians gathered in their communities Saturday to take part in Neighbour Day.
-
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon infant prepares for fourth heart surgery
A Saskatoon baby has already had three surgeries and is preparing to undergo a fourth – all before his first birthday.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
-
'They just took it from us': Collaros, Bombers spoil Riders home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
Edmonton
-
Police seeking witnesses to Friday hit-and-run in south Edmonton
Police are asking the public for help investigating a Calgary Trail hit-and-run that sent a motorcyclist to hospital Friday.
-
Classic cars and luxury rides drive fundraising efforts at annual Racing for a Cure event
Dozens of dream cars made a pit stop at the River Cree Resort and Casino Saturday.
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed due to 'extensive damage' after Friday crash
Part of the Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton has been closed due to structural damage.
Vancouver
-
Environment Canada warns of snowfall on Interior highways
After a month of record-breaking heat, the B.C.'s Interior is being told to brace for a one-eighty, as snow is in the forecast.
-
'Vancouver Beautification Day' tackles graffiti across the city
Volunteers and community groups took to the streets of Vancouver Saturday for the city’s first "Beautification Day" in an effort to clean up vandalism in hard-hit areas.
-
Most workers injured in northern B.C. bus crash released from hospital
Seventeen out of the 18 people who were taken to hospital after a bus crash on a northern B.C. forest service road Friday morning have been discharged, according to a Friday night statement from TC Energy, the company behind Coastal GasLink.
Regina
-
'No accountability': Regina parent faces challenges leading up to daycare closure
The announcement of a sudden closure of a Regina daycare has one family saying there’s no accountability or consideration to parents or their children.
-
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.
-
Mayor of western Manitoba community says outpouring of support appreciated
The streets of this western Manitoba city were quiet Saturday as residents awaited confirmation on whether they knew any of the 15 killed or 10 injured in a horrific highway collision this week.