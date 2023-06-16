Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection

A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a dump truck while cycling in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital in critical condition. Police say the woman remained in critical condition Friday afternoon.

Ottawa police are now investigating. Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.

Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster issued a statement on Twitter, saying, "horrified to hear this, but not surprised."

"Cycling on Gladstone can be super dangerous. We need safe bike infrastructure on this road. It's in the Transportation Master Plan, but I want to see it accelerated."