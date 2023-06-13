Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators

A group led by Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer will be the new owners of the Ottawa Senators.

Senators Sports and Entertainment says it has entered into an agreement to sell 90 per cent of the club to an entity controlled by Andlauer. Andlauer's group includes several prominent local partners, including Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family, owners of Claridge Homes.

"My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club," Andlauer said in a statement released by the Senators.

"I believe that the Senators' fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I'm excited to take the franchise's success both on and off the ice to the next level.

Anna and Olivia Melnyk, through the Melnyk Estate, will retain a 10 per cent interest in the club, according to the Senators.

Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that Andlauer has won the bid for the Senators, and he is part of the group involved in the new ownership team.

"This is a great day for the city of Ottawa," York told CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson.

The Malhotra family told CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson Ottawa that the family, owners of Claridge Homes, are also part of the ownership group.

Postmedia, which first reported the sale of the club, says the deal is worth $950 million, the highest price ever paid for an NHL club.

"The short and long-term future of the team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to getting to know the team, the fanbase and the community," Andlauer said.

Andlauer is currently a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens and a member of the NHL's board of governors.

The board of directors for Senators Sports and Entertainment announced on Nov. 4 that a process had been initiated for the sale of the club and Canadian Tire Centre. A condition of the sale would be that the team remains in Ottawa.

Four groups submitted bids to buy the Senators by the May 15 deadline to submit bids to New York-based Galatioto Sports Partners. Toronto-area businessmen Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, Steve Apostolopoulos and L.A. entrepreneur Neko Sparks submitted the three other bids.

Who is Michael Andlauer

Michael Andlauer, 57, is a Toronto businessman and the founder and CEO of Andlauer Healthcare Group, which handles logistics in the pharmaceutical and health care industries.

The former beer league goalie is also the owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. According to his LinkedIn profile, Andlauer attended York University.

Andlauer will be required to sell his stake in the Montreal Canadiens to become the new owner of the Senators.