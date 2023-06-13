Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer will be the new owners of the Ottawa Senators.
Senators Sports and Entertainment says it has entered into an agreement to sell 90 per cent of the club to an entity controlled by Andlauer. Andlauer's group includes several prominent local partners, including Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family, owners of Claridge Homes.
"My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club," Andlauer said in a statement released by the Senators.
"I believe that the Senators' fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I'm excited to take the franchise's success both on and off the ice to the next level.
Anna and Olivia Melnyk, through the Melnyk Estate, will retain a 10 per cent interest in the club, according to the Senators.
Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that Andlauer has won the bid for the Senators, and he is part of the group involved in the new ownership team.
"This is a great day for the city of Ottawa," York told CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson.
The Malhotra family told CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson Ottawa that the family, owners of Claridge Homes, are also part of the ownership group.
Postmedia, which first reported the sale of the club, says the deal is worth $950 million, the highest price ever paid for an NHL club.
"The short and long-term future of the team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to getting to know the team, the fanbase and the community," Andlauer said.
Andlauer is currently a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens and a member of the NHL's board of governors.
The board of directors for Senators Sports and Entertainment announced on Nov. 4 that a process had been initiated for the sale of the club and Canadian Tire Centre. A condition of the sale would be that the team remains in Ottawa.
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Senators by the May 15 deadline to submit bids to New York-based Galatioto Sports Partners. Toronto-area businessmen Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, Steve Apostolopoulos and L.A. entrepreneur Neko Sparks submitted the three other bids.
Who is Michael Andlauer
Michael Andlauer, 57, is a Toronto businessman and the founder and CEO of Andlauer Healthcare Group, which handles logistics in the pharmaceutical and health care industries.
The former beer league goalie is also the owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. According to his LinkedIn profile, Andlauer attended York University.
Andlauer will be required to sell his stake in the Montreal Canadiens to become the new owner of the Senators.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa proposes financial incentives to get accessible taxis on the road
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York confirms to CTV News Ottawa that he is part of a local group that will be part of the ownership.
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Donald Trump was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.
O'Toole warns of 'performance politics,' social media perils in final Commons address
If members of Parliament do not avoid the dangers of 'performance politics' and chasing 'likes' on social media, future Canadians will look back on the current moment as the start of the country's decline, Erin O'Toole warned Monday.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Will Justin Trudeau decide to stick around?
Justin Trudeau is very much afraid of the damage a full inquiry could do to his election chances, if he decides to stick around, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.
AI helped create 'last Beatles record,' Paul McCartney says
Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create "the last Beatles record," Paul McCartney said Tuesday.
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
Atlantic
-
'They’re burnt up but they’re something': Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires
Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires and sift through rubble where their houses once stood.
-
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
'I am absolutely disgusted': Swastikas spray painted on Riverview, N.B., playground
A popular playground named after a Riverview, N.B., teen who was known for her acts of kindness was hit by vandals over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
-
Man dead, woman in hospital after 'targeted' residential shooting in Aurora, Ont.
A homicide investigation is underway in Aurora, Ont. after someone entered a home and shot two people, leaving one person dead, in what investigators are describing as a targeted shooting.
-
Chow maintains commanding lead as Saunders, Matlow, Bailao make small gains: poll
In less than two weeks, Torontonians will head to the polls to elect their next mayor, and according to a new poll from Liaison Strategies, Olivia Chow remains the clear front runner in the mayoral race.
Montreal
-
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
-
'Burst of emotions' for daughter of Patricia Ferguson after man charged in 1996 cold case
A publication ban has now been lifted on the release of details concerning the case of Patricia Ferguson's disappearance in Pointe-aux-Trembles some 27 years ago. Two weeks ago, Montreal police arrested 69-year-old Serge Audette in connection with her disappearance, a case that had remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
-
Montreal police investigating 'suspicious death' of man in apartment
Montreal police are investigating what they call the "suspicious death" of a man in a Rosemont apartment building Monday evening. At around 7:30, authorities received a 911 call reporting that a man was unconscious in his apartment on Saint-Michel blvd. near Saint Zotique St.
Northern Ontario
-
Two arrested in Kirkland Lake homicide, victim identified
A Barrie man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Kirkland Lake man in northern Ontario last week with a second suspect charged with being an accessory to murder, police say.
-
Two arrested, large quantity of narcotics seized in Cochrane drug raid
Two northern Ontario residents in their 40s are charged with trafficking after a Chapleau drug raid revealed a large quantity of suspected narcotics.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries for pedestrian in late-night crash
Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Highbury and Huron streets.
-
Border protection officers seize over 200 pounds of cocaine at Sarnia border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port Huron/Sarnia border between Canada and the U.S. said they intercepted about 217 pounds of cocaine.
-
Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont. becomes 9th Canadian to win NBA title
Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a NBA title after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5 of the finals.
Winnipeg
-
City to test green light pilot project for emergency vehicles
A plan to get ambulances and fire trucks to emergencies faster in Winnipeg is moving ahead.
-
Winnipeg takes next step to turning downtown building into new hotel
The City of Winnipeg has taken the next step in turning the former Canada Revenue Agency building into a hotel.
-
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Kitchener
-
Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont. becomes 9th Canadian to win NBA title
Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a NBA title after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5 of the finals.
-
'You don’t have to fit a particular stereotype': Brantford, Ont. woman uses Miss Canada platform to elevate women in STEM
A Brantford, Ont. employee takes on the title of Miss Canada 2023 and hopes to use her platform to encourage more women to beat gender norms and push societal boundaries.
-
Large plume of smoke seen from Highway 8 in Kitchener
A fire brought emergency responders to an area in Highway 8 in Kitchener on Monday evening.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate after woman stabbed in the neck
Calgary police temporarily shut down an LRT station on Tuesday morning following reports that a woman had been stabbed.
-
Firefighters extinguish grass fire near Sikome Lake
Firefighters were called to Calgary's Fish Creek Park on Monday evening to deal with a grass fire.
-
Calgarians struggle with rising rental prices, but experts say rent control isn't the solution
Many Calgarians are struggling as the rental market remains hot, driving up prices and tightening supply.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN aims to eliminate cervical cancer in northern Sask. communities
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is teaming up to improve access to cervical cancer screening services in northern communities.
-
Saskatoon initiating emergency measures to deal with hot weather
Saskatoon and parts of northern Saskatchewan are seeing unseasonably hot temperatures this week and that has the city on alert as the heat poses concerns along with the smoke. Cool down centres are set up around the city for those who need to escape to a cooler place.
-
Saskatoon water main break leads to rush-hour lane closures
A suspected water main break led to lane closures on Circle Drive Monday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Body of 14-year-old Edmonton swimmer found a week after he went missing
Police have confirmed that a body found in the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alta., is that of a 14-year-old swimmer who was swept away in Edmonton a week earlier.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Early shower and a late-day storm risk
The dry spell is about to break.
-
Edmonton police officer, driver hospitalized after traffic-stop crash
A police officer and a driver were both sent to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision in the Mill Woods area of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford golfers celebrate hometown hero Nick Taylor after historic Canadian Open win
After Nick Taylor's thrilling final putt to take home the trophy for Canada for the first time in 69 years, there were celebrations across the country—but none were bigger than in his hometown of Abbotsford.
-
10-cent pom poms and $5 single shoes: What's left at Nordstrom liquidation sale, as rumours swirl about its replacement
The Nordstrom flagship store in downtown Vancouver that opened with much fanfare in 2015 will close its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
New 'bike valet' service will be available in downtown Vancouver all summer
Traversing downtown Vancouver on two wheels is about to be more appealing—and worry-free—thanks to a new initiative beginning next week.
Regina
-
Teen charged in Esterhazy-Stockholm area homicide: Sask. RCMP
A 17-year-old male has been was arrested in Winnipeg, facing a murder charge in relation to a homicide investigation in the Esterhazy/Stockholm area that began in early February.
-
#JustCurious: How did the Melville Millionaires get their name?
#JustCurious: How did the Melville Millionaires get their name?
-
Regina group says city thwarted its guerilla campaign to provide portable toilets for homeless
Over the weekend, two portable toilets that were placed in downtown Regina on behalf of Rally around Homelessness, were removed.