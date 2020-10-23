OTTAWA -- Appointments at Ottawa Public Health's six flu shot clinics have been completely booked less than a day after they were made available to the public.

According to the OPH reservation system, all appointments from Oct. 29 to Nov 4 at the six clinics across the city were booked within 18 hours.

Ottawa Public Health says a fresh batch of appointments will be released every Thursday for the following week.

"We will be monitoring the use of the system and make adjustments as needed," said OPH in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Friday morning.

"Ottawa Public Health’s goal is to gradually increase the number of people immunized against the seasonal flu in Ottawa over the coming weeks and months. Clinics will be offered on an ongoing basis until needs are met."

Flu shot clinics will be held at six locations across Ottawa, starting on Oct. 29. The clinics will be open daily from 9:40 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The flu shot clinic locations are:

Notre-Dame-Des-Champs Community Hall, 3659 Navan Road, Orléans

Ottawa Public Library-Orleans Branch, 1705 Orléans Blvd., Orléans

Lansdowne - Horticulture Building, 1525 Princess Patricia, Glebe

Mary Pitt Centre, 100 Constellation Dr., Nepean

Chapman Mills Community Building, 424 Chapman Mills Drive, Barrhaven

Eva James Memorial Centre, 65 Stonehaven Drive, Kanata

All six flu shot clinic locations will be appointment only.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Friday morning, OPH Program Manager of Immunization Marie-Claude Turcotte said don't be discouraged if you didn't get an appointment immediately.

"The appointments for the first week are full. We're very happy to see, we want to thank people for booking their appointment and hearing us that they need to get the flu shot this year," said Turcotte.

"We will be releasing more appointments. By next Thursday, we will have more appointments released on our website and people will also be able to call and book their appointment."

CTV Morning Live host Annette Goerner asked Turcotte if public health is prepared for the increased demand.

"Our clinics will be open until everybody who wanted a flu shot, will have received their flu shot. So as long as there is a demand, we will keep our flu shots open," said Turcotte.

You can also get the flu shot at your doctor's office or at a pharmacy.

Ottawa Public Health wants to see 70 per cent of the population get the flu vaccine this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is essential every year to get the flu vaccine, but this year even more with our COVID-19 pandemic we want to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated," said Turcotte.