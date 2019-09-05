

CTV Ottawa





There are new details today following the disruption to part of the Confederation Line on Wednesday.

OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi says three radio transmitters were tripped around 3a.m., turning them off.

Manconi says the transmitters are located within the LRT tunnel.

When the transmitters went out two sweep trains went into pause mode inside that tunnel, somewhere near the Rideau St. station. A third train was sent into the tunnel to run tests.

Crews are investigating what caused the transmitters to shut off. Officials were able to turn them back on within minutes, according to Manconi.

Tests were done on the line until about 2:30p.m.

The incident impacted trains from Tunney’s station to Lees. Trains continued running from Hurdman to Blair.

Manconi says following this incident the data from the transmitters will be monitored 24/7.

“A process change has been implemented – you learn and grow from these situations,” he said.

If this happens in the future Manconi says crews will be able to put the system back online right away.