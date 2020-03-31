OTTAWA -- Gordon Lightfoot will be returning to Ottawa later than scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legendary Canadian singer-songwriter was set to perform at the Algonquin Commons Theatre on April 15, but the event was postponed.

"Due to the unprecedented pandemic of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are further postponing or cancelling all events scheduled at the Algonquin Commons Theatre until Thursday, April 30th, 2020," the Algonquin Students' Association said.

An email from Lightfoot's public relations agent Victoria Lord said the concert will now be held on Sept. 25, 2020.

All tickets for the original date will be honoured.

Lightfoot also had April shows in Fredericton and Montreal. Those have been postponed to Sept. 23, and 24 respectively.