OTTAWA -- New COVID-19 outbreaks are being reported at both the Ottawa Hospital General Campus and the Montfort Hospital.

Ottawa Public Health’s “Current Institutional Outbreak Status” shows the new outbreaks declared on Tuesday.

The outbreak at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus is located in “5 West/BMT”, which is the Blood and Marrow Transplant program.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa Hospital says the outbreak involves one patient in the unit.

"It is unclear how this patient was infected. The patient is now in isolation and no other patients were in contact with this individual."

At the Montfort Hospital, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on Tuesday in unit “3C.”

This is the second straight day a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Montfort Hospital. On Monday, the hospital said the outbreak in the “Ancillary Staff” involved “only a few staff members.”

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the Montfort Hospital said “we have been informed that there are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at Montfort. The decision to declare outbreaks was made in collaboration with Ottawa Public Health, even though the outbreaks involve only a few people.”

“All the staff members impacted are self-isolating in their home. We wish them a swift and full recovery.”

Ottawa Public Health has declared outbreaks at ten long-term care homes, retirement homes, group homes and hospitals.

A new outbreak was also reported on Tuesday at the Manoir Marochel on Montreal Road.

Here is the list of places where an outbreak has been declared: