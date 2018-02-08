

The City has unveiled the latest proposed design for an addition to the historic Fairmont Château Laurier hotel.

Additional design proposals have been made twice before. Each was met with significant backlash from the public.

The newest design from the hotel's owners, Larco Investments Ltd., does not affect the original hotel building at all; it would instead replace the aging parking garage, which is slated to be demolished.

The City says the latest design would be eight stories and be situated behind the hotel. It would feature 171 long-stay hotel units, an interior courtyard, and 370 underground parking spaces. It retains the modern, glass-windowed look of the previously proposed designs, but is four storeys shorter, and would be a completely separate building.

You can see more design photos here.