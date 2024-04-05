Nearly 9K eastern Ontario residents will soon access healthcare closer to home

Eastern Ontario residents who do not have a family doctor will soon have access to primary care, as the Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Ontario Health Team (FLA OHT) is expanding in the region.

This comes as the health team works with its partners to expand three health homes in the area, said the FLAOHT in a news release on Friday.

“Up to 9,000 people who do not have a primary care provider (family doctor or nurse practitioner) will be attached to a care team close to home within the next six to 12 months,” said the FLAOHT.

“One of the most pressing strategic priorities is to ensure that everyone in our region has access to a primary care provider, so they receive necessary care promptly,” said Dr. Kim Morrison, executive lead of the FLAOHT.

Here’s what you need to know about the three health homes:

East End Health Home starting in the summer of 2024 will roster unattached residents living in their geographical area without a primary care provider.

DK Health Home starting in mid-April will roster another 2,650 people who do not have a primary care provider (including family members living at the same address) living in their geographical areas. Over 1,500 people have already been rostered since February.

Greater Napanee Health Home starting in mid-April will roster approximately 5,000 people who live in Greater Napanee who do not have a primary care provider until everyone in their catchment area is attached.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Residents who do not currently have a family doctor are eligible, as long as they are registered with Health Care Connect and live within the geographical boundaries served by the three health homes, the FLAOH said.

While non-government IDs, such as library cards won’t be accepted, proof of address on a government-issued ID will be required, reads the release.

Residents without a primary care provider are encouraged to register through Health Care Connect by phone at 1-800-445-1822 or online to join the wait list for a primary care provider.

More information about the geographical maps and how to register are available on the FLAOH’s website.