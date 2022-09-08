Nearly 2,400 charges on eastern Ontario roads over Labour Day weekend
Police officers across eastern Ontario laid nearly 2,400 charges on the roads over Labour Day weekend.
Infractions included speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, as well as distracted, impaired and stunt driving.
Police are imploring drivers to be more careful, saying they have contributed to an increase in preventable deaths on the road.
There have been 39 fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year leading to 48 deaths.
"Aggressive driving, which includes speeding, continues to be a leading cause of fatal collisions and these behaviours continue to present a serious risk to the motoring public," OPP East Region commander Chief Superintendent Karl Thomas said in a news release.
The list of charges laid in Ottawa, the Ottawa Valley and between the Quebec Border and Quite West over the weekend includes 1,535 speeding charges, 160 seatbelt charges, 56 for distracted driving, 42 for impaired driving and 25 for stunt driving.
They also laid 119 charges under the compulsory automobile insurance act. OPP say they continue to see large numbers of drivers who haven’t renewed their licence plates.
Renewing your plate is free.
OPP members continue to see large numbers of motorists who have not renewed their licence plates. The renewal may be free but must be done. For more information, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/renew-your-licence-plate.
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
