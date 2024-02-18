'Near zero' visibility possible in Ottawa Sunday evening as snow falls

A snow squall warning is in effect for Ottawa Sunday, with forecasters saying heavy snow could reduce visibility to "near zero."

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," Environment Canada said.

"Snow squall warnings are issued when brief but intense bursts of heavy snow will produce near zero visibilities."

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch on Sunday morning, which was upgraded to a warning in the late afternoon. The weather forecast for the penultimate day of Winterlude calls for a few flurries in the morning and snow squalls in the afternoon on Sunday with clouds and a high of -2 C.

We're expecting around 5 centimetres of snow Sunday. Another 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected Sunday night with a risk of blowing snow. The overnight low is -15 C.

The National Capital Commission has announced that the Rideau Canal Skateway will close at 6 p.m. this evening only hours after a section between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge opened at noon. The overnight snowfall prevented crews from additional flooding of the ice surface and the NCC warned of very poor ice conditions.

"We recommend walking over skating," the NCC said Sunday morning.

The NCC said it would provide an update on skating conditions on Monday morning.

In Gatineau, police said slippery road conditions led to a collision that knocked down a traffic light on Gréber Boulevard between St-René and La Vérendrye.

Family Day Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of -2 C.

Tuesday is looking partly sunny with a high of -3 C.

Warmer weather is in the forecast for midweek, with highs of 3 C expected both Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy snow for Ottawa Valley, St. Lawrence Seaway

Outside the city, Environment Canada is warning of dangerous travel conditions and heavier snowfall.

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected in the Upper Ottawa Valley, while the Brockville area could see 5 to 10 cm.

Heavy snow could reduce visibility on the roads to zero at times, making travel hazardous.

A snow squall warning is in effect in the Kingston area, with lake effect snow squalls continuing through the day before moving south of the area in the evening.

"In addition, southwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h will accompany these snow squalls resulting in significantly reduced visibility in blowing snow," Environment Canada says.