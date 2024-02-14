Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day, Feb. 19.

Malls

Rideau Centre – open Family day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets – Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday

Most retail stores are required to be closed on Family Day.

The following malls will be closed in Ottawa on Family Day: Bayshore Shopping Centre, Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Place d'Orleans, and St. Laurent Centre.

Grocery stores

The following grocery stores will be open on Monday:

Farm Boy in Rideau Centre – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loblaws on Isabella Street – open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street – open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer Store/LCBO

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Family Day.

Museums

Here is a look at the schedule for museums in Ottawa and Gatineau on Family Day;

City of Ottawa services

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

All services at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Ave. W.), Ben Franklin Place (101 Centrepointe Dr.), Kanata (580 Terry Fox Dr.), Orléans (255 Centrum Blvd.) and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Ave. will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, Feb. 19. Pick up will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone call at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking

All City parking regulations apply.

Transit Services

OC Transpo buses and O-Train Line 1 will run on a normal weekday schedule.

Rural Shopper Route 301 will not be running.

On Family Day and on every Saturday, Sunday and statutory holiday, take advantage of the 2-for-1 DayPass, where two customers, 13 years of age or older, can ride all day for $11.75. Kids 12 and under can ride for free every day on OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo.

Going to Winterlude on Family Day? Ride the Sno-Bus for free to several official Winterlude sites across Ottawa and Gatineau. Visit octranspo.com for more information

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open.

The OC Transpo Lost and Found will be closed.

Para Transpo:

Regular bookings or recurring trips are automatically cancelled on Monday, Feb. 19. Customers can book trips for Family Day by calling 613-560-5000 or using My Para Transpo up to seven days in advance.

Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 to connect with customer service representatives from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. for cancellations or information.

The reservations line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The trip cancellation line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.

Recreation and cultural services

Most indoor pools, arenas, and recreation and fitness centres will be open or operating on a modified schedule. Please check ottawa.ca for details. Please note that some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.

All City-operated museums, Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19.

Arts Court, Nepean Creative Arts Centre and Nepean Visual Arts Centre will be open regular hours.

Ottawa Public Health

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Visit the ParentingInOttawa web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

Dental clinics will be closed.

The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19.

Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

Connect with a registered nurse from Health811 for free, secure, and confidential health advice. Service is available in English and French, with translation support also offered in other languages.

Our immunization program telephone line will be closed. You can update your child's immunization record using either the CANImmunize App or the Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON) Tool. For more information visit our Updating and Retrieving Immunizations web page.

Employment and Social Services

All four Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19:

370 Catherine St.

2339 Ogilvie Rd.

100 Constellation Dr.

2020 Walkley Rd.

Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19.

Ottawa Public Library

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19. Digital content, services, and program listings are available through the Ottawa Public Library website. Virtual programs are available on OPL’s YouTube channel. Regular hours resume on Tuesday, Feb. 20.