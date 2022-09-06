'Near-normal' back-to-school for Ottawa students

A new school year is underway and Ottawa students are ready.

"I feel really excited and I feel confident," said Willow Livert, who is now in Grade 5 at St. Brigid Catholic School just east of downtown. "I hope that I can make new friends and I hope everyone has a nice day."

Past restrictions and requirements like wearing masks are gone. Many parents say the start of this school year feels the closest to normal it's been in years.

"I'm excited to actually feel peace with her being in school with everyone else and not to have to worry," said mom Rose Jean.

The first day of school comes as Ontario's education minister made a bold promise—that regardless of the COVID situation, students would "stay in school right to June."

"I think the kids are adjusting easier this year and as parents too the anxiety levels are a little lower than they were last year so fingers crossed for a good year for everyone," said parent Diego Aguirre.

St. Brigid Principal Carrie-Anne Gravel said to her, this is the best day of the year.

"It is a day filled of hope, opportunity for a new beginning and we are just so thrilled to be welcoming all of our families and students and staff back to school," she said, adding that they're looking forward to things that have been restricted in the past.

"We look forward resuming normal activities—assemblies, field trips and lots of general fun and learning."