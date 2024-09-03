NCC wraps up first 'Summer Zone' on Queen Elizabeth Driveway

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has wrapped up the inaugural season of its "Summer Zone" on a portion the Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

The Summer Zone took over a stretch of the QED from Catherine Street to Somerset Street West. It launched on Canada Day and featured sports, outdoor games, art classes and showcases, food and drink, and live music.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, the NCC said a preliminary count estimates there were more than 80,000 visits to the Summer Zone.

"We were thrilled to see so many people of all ages enjoy this first edition of the Summer Zone presented by the NCC Weekend Bikedays," an NCC spokesperson said.

"The Summer Zone featured activities such as life-sized games, special activities, free musical performances and food and beverage options. This provided visitors with a new way to enjoy the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and its canal shoreline during the summer months, while also easing the congestion on the adjacent multi-use pathways. Working closely with local artists and volunteer groups, the NCC Summer Zone provided the opportunity to showcase and promote local talent."

A full analysis of visits to the area is expected in the coming weeks, the NCC said.

"Summer Zone is exactly what we've been advocating for for a number of years and it's really turning this into a space where people can come and enjoy themselves and not have to worry about the risk of being hit by a car," said Neil Saravanamuttoo, of Parkways for People.

No decisions have been made at this time about the 2025 season.

"I can say based upon how successful this experiment has been, I would be very surprised if the NCC does not want to bring it back next year," Saravanamuttoo said.

The NCC Summer Zone was part of the commission's annual opening of scenic parkways in the capital for active use as opposed to motor vehicles. The Queen Elizabeth Driveway being car-free 24-hours a day in July and August allowed the NCC to "provide animation opportunities along this corridor, creating an ‘open street’ concept."

NCC Weekend Bike Days continue through the Thanksgiving long weekend. The Queen Elizabeth Driveway, the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway and the Kichi Zībī Mīkan will be open on weekends for active transportation until Oct. 14.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Hannah Berge and Katelyn Wilson