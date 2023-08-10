NCC proud of active use projects as mayor calls for Queen Elizabeth Driveway to reopen to vehicles
The National Capital Commission is peddling forward with its active transportation program on Queen Elizabeth Driveway despite calls to reopen the road to vehicles, saying it is "proud to provide safe, accessible, and unique active use experiences and destinations throughout the capital."
This comes after Mayor Mark Sutcliffe renewed his call for the NCC to reopen the section of Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Pretoria Avenue and Fifth Avenue to vehicles.
On Wednesday, the Mayor posted a video on social media detailing results from a city of Ottawa traffic study that shows only about 100 cyclists an hour are using the active transportation project on Queen Elizabeth Driveway.
He says the city conducted a traffic study during a week at the end of July.
Sutcliffe says the traffic study by the city shows that only 1.7 cyclists a minute are using the road.
"We are displacing more than 10 cars per minute, instead of using the road (cars) are now using residential streets," Sutcliffe said Thursday.
The National Capital Commission opens Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation seven days a week in the summer from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., closing the road to vehicles.
The NCC was not available for an interview with CTV News Ottawa on Thursday, but said in a statement that, "The Queen Elizabeth Drive Active Use Program is very popular, with nearly 74,000 visits since May."
The statement also says, "Surveys conducted last year by the NCC indicate that 91 per cent of respondents are supportive of the continuation of the NCC active-use programs."
The NCC is also gathering additional data and conducting further public survey to “help inform future iterations of our active use initiatives.”
Sutcliffe telling CTV News his push to reopen a section of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway is not intended to be a distraction from the ongoing light-rail transit shutdown.
"I think the people of Ottawa are capable of thinking about more than one thing at a time. We are dealing with multiple issues as a city, we always are," Sutcliffe said.
"There is a team of people who are working hard to fix our issues with light rail and there are different people who work at the city who are addressing very legitimate traffic concerns in the Glebe. I don’t want to say to the people of the Glebe who are concerned about traffic, 'Sorry, I am too busy! I can't help you until light rail is fixed.' We need to be able to deal with more than one problem at time and that is what we are doing."
One resident who lives in the Glebe says there have been significantly more congestion on streets such as O’Connor this summer.
"Definitely a lot more congested, particularly along this block…people are forced to kind of make illegal turns. Cross over onto other streets in the wrong direction."
Sutcliffe says he is aware of concerns from the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group and traffic disruptions into Lansdowne but has not met with OSEG representatives.
"I know what their feelings are, and have not had many conversations with them directly. I know they have spoken to city staff and I have heard what they have said publicly about the fact about when they have major events or even smaller events that are happening at Lansdowne Park, like the farmers' market on Sunday, it makes it more difficult to get there and creates more congestion on roads in the Glebe."
CTV News Ottawa reached out to OSEG, but did not hear back by Thursday evening.
Sutcliffe says he has raised his concerns with the National Capital Commission.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Planned closure of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa for construction cancelled this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa sees 75-100 mm of rain in six hours, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada says 77 mm of rain fell in six hours at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while some areas received more than 100 mm of rain. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city.
Maui fire deaths surge to 53 and likely to go higher, governor says. Over 1,000 structures burned
A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighbourhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Audit finds 800 items missing from Canadian history museum, no plan to deal with it
An investigation by Canada's auditor general found the Canadian Museum of History's conservation system is putting its collections at risk.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
WATCH | Video shows driver's tense drive as he flees wildfire in Maui
Incredible video from Hawaii shows the point of view from a driver fleeing from raging wildfires in Lahaina – the former capital of Hawaii and a popular tourist destination.
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
Air Canada ranks last in on-time performance among 10 biggest North American airlines
A new report says Air Canada ranked last in on-time performance among the 10 largest airlines in North America, as some carriers north of the border struggle to find their post-pandemic footing despite much better outcomes than the travel chaos of 2022.
Atlantic
-
UPEI issues apology, releases two women who accused former school president of sexual harassment from NDAs
The University of Prince Edward Island has released two women who accused the former school president of sexual harassment from non-disclosure agreements, and issued a public apology Thursday.
-
Independent review needed of N.S. flooding preparedness and response, says opposition
Opposition politicians and the mayor of a Nova Scotia municipality devastated by floods say the province should order an external review of the response to the recent disaster.
-
Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries after a Thursday crash: Halifax police
A motorcycle driver is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax, police say.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man pushed at Toronto subway station dies in hospital weeks after attack
A 69-year-old man who was pushed to the ground at a downtown Toronto subway station last month has died in the hospital, police say.
-
Toronto doctor among 12 arrested after police dismantle 2 fentanyl 'super labs'
Hamilton police have laid charges against 12 individuals, including a physician from Toronto, following a nearly two-year-long drug investigation that led to the dismantling of a large-scale producer of illegal fentanyl.
-
Man, 67, found dead in northwest Toronto apartment unit
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 67-year-old man was found dead in an apartment unit in northwest Toronto Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Crash with Montreal police car caught on camera after man allegedly kidnapped, tortured
A man is recovering in hospital after an alleged kidnapping in the Plateau neighbourhood left him with severe injuries that show signs of torture, say Montreal police.
-
Quebec's only LGBTQ2S+ library gets $5,000 donation
Stepping inside the Open Book Library, it looks and sounds like any other public library, but upon a closer look, a theme emerges.
-
Montreal researchers put ChatGPT to the test, tell scientists to beware
Scientists who rely on artificial intelligence when they write their research papers could wind up spreading misinformation, according to a new Montreal study that looked at the quality and accuracy of information specifically from ChatGPT.
Northern Ontario
-
As strike continues, incident on the picket line in Cochrane under investigation
CUPE members who work for the Town of Cochrane are on strike – it began 11 days ago. Members say a grader operator tried to break their line at Commando Lake Park putting some of their members in harm's way.
-
Abuse victims from northern Ont. to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
-
Northern Ont. woman tries to claim $70M lotto ticket
A 33-year-old North Bay woman is facing charges after the OPP and Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario received information from the OLG regarding their own suspicious win investigation regarding a $70 million Lotto Max ticket.
London
-
Hundreds of homeless people sent to London from other Ontario cities this year: Deputy Mayor Lewis
Explosive allegations by the deputy mayor of London based on municipal data that shows 319 people have arrived in London from other municipalities during the first six months of 2023 seeking support services for homelessness.
-
16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London
As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man guilty in impaired driving crash that killed senior
On Oct. 7, 2019, witnesses saw a Hyundai SUV driving erratically, crossing the centre line into oncoming traffic and back again. Moments later, they saw it collide head-on with a Ford SUV, killing 68-year-old Penny Kay of Sparta and seriously injuring her husband, Paul Kay.
Winnipeg
-
'It can’t continue to happen': Tina Fontaine remembered on anniversary of her death
Family, friends and the community are honouring the memory of Tina Fontaine Thursday, marking nine years since the 15-year-old died.
-
Referendum being organized to determine desire for Sio Silica plant in Manitoba
A group of rural Manitoba residents, including two town councillors, is starting their own effort to determine the future of a silica plant in their region.
-
EG.5 COVID-19 variant detected in Manitoba
A COVID-19 variant that has recently emerged has been detected in Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Here's what you need to know about the new Omicron variant in Waterloo Region
The newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is emerging and health officials in and around Waterloo Region are keeping a close eye on it.
-
BlackBerry research suggests majority of organizations considering ban on generative AI
As artificial intelligence (AI) advances rapidly, it seems companies are taking steps to slow it down.
-
'It is absolutely atrocious': Advocates call for action as Pride flag thefts continue in Norwich
LGBTQ2S+ advocates in Norwich Township want to see action from police and council after more Pride flags were torn down earlier this week.
Calgary
-
2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta.
-
'So tragic': Former Calgary woman caught in midst of Maui wildfires
A former Calgary woman and her husband living on Maui say the devastating wildfires have been a "nightmare" for residents and firefighters alike.
-
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Three seats up for grabs in Sask. Legislature as final day of voting continues
Thursday marks the last day of voting in three Regina-area byelections with the potential to change the makeup of Saskatchewan's Legislative Assembly.
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Saskatoon woman fatally struck by train in Manitoba
A Saskatoon woman has died after she was struck by a train near Winnipeg.
Edmonton
-
Gas prices are going up, and we may be waiting a while for an Alberta reprieve
The cost to fuel up in Calgary is set to climb this week, and there are signs prices could stay high well into the autumn.
-
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton Folk Music Festival crews scramble to sop up site after heavy rain
Rain, shine or boggy conditions, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival will go on.
Vancouver
-
'It's all gone': Travellers fleeing deadly Maui wildfires arrive at Vancouver airport
Relieved travellers arrived at the Vancouver airport Thursday after fleeing from the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui.
-
B.C. man sentenced for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl
A B.C. man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl and shared video of the attack on Snapchat has been sentenced to three years in prison.
-
B.C. wastewater showing increases in COVID-19 concentrations as new variant spreads
For the first time in months, weekly wastewater data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows increasing concentrations of COVID-19 at most monitored treatment plants around the province.
Regina
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Three seats up for grabs in Sask. Legislature as final day of voting continues
Thursday marks the last day of voting in three Regina-area byelections with the potential to change the makeup of Saskatchewan's Legislative Assembly.
-
North Regina Little League will represent Canada at Little League World Series
North Regina Little League defeated Vancouver's Little Mountain Baseball 4-3 on Thursday to earn the Canadian title and book their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
-
Sask. premier, opposition leader jointly slam federal net-zero target
Both the Sask. Party and provincial NDP opposition are against the federal government’s clean electricity regulations, with Premier Moe calling it "unaffordable, unrealistic, and unconstitutional."