

CTV Ottawa





The National Capital Commission (NCC) says it is moving to scrap its deal with RendezVous LeBreton, the preferred proponent to redevelop LeBreton Flats.

The NCC said the Board of Directors has decided to “terminate the preferred proponent term sheet” that was signed in January 2018 between RendezVous LeBreton and the NCC.

“Termination is effective 30 days following the issuance of the notice to this effect,” the NCC said in a news release.

It went on to say that the board is “making sure that it is in a position to move quickly to maintain momentum on this important project” and that “termination of the term sheet will allow the NCC to proceed with the next steps in the redevelopment process at its next public board meeting in January.”

In a statement, Ottawa Senators media relations said it had tried for more than a year to resolve concerns about the “flaws in the economic model for the redevelopment.”

The statement went on to say “After the NCC decided to extend its final decision until January, 2019, we formally requested that the Crown corporation meet with the parties in an effort to determine how best to mediate a resolution to these challenges. To our dismay, the NCC rejected both requests.”

More to come…