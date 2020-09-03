OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission is opening up its parkways along the Rideau Canal and Ottawa River to cyclists, joggers and walkers on weekends through September.

Since May, the NCC has closed a section of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motor vehicles seven days a week, while the Sir. John A. Macdonald Parkway and Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway have been closed on weekends.

In a statement, the NCC says, "in light of the high number of users, the NCC has decided to extend its weekend parkway closures beyond the Labour Day weekend."

Beginning Sept. 12, the following parkways will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, and open for active use on weekends, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 27:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (between Carling Avenue and Booth Street)

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway (between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard)

Queen Elizabeth Driveway (between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue)

The NCC says the Queen Elizabeth Driveway pilot project will transition from daily closures to vehicle traffic, to weekend-only closures to motor vehicles.

Gatineau Park Parkways will continue to be open for active use Monday to Saturday and on Sunday mornings until the beginning of Fall Rhapsody on Sept. 26.