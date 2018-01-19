

A National Day of Action today in support of some Ontario Tim Hortons employees who have seen their benefits and breaks slashed since the Ontario government raised the minimum wage. There will be at least 50 demonstrations from Nova Scotia to British Columbia including right here in Ottawa at 585 Montreal Road. Ottawa's protest runs between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Many of the demonstrations will be held in the greater Toronto area where Ontario Federation of Labour president, Chris Buckley will speak at two of them. The National Day of Action was organized by the OFL which represents 54 unions across Ontario. Also present, the Canadian Labour Congress and the Fight for $15 and Fairness. Demonstrations will be held any time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. today.