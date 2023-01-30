Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for January 30, 2023
Leitz Eins-Zwei-Zero Riesling
Rüdesheim, Rheinhessen, Germany
Alcohol: 0%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2023 - 2024
Price: $13.25
Score: 88
SAQ: 13477043
Available directly from Vineland Estates Winery
Konzelmann Vidal Icewine 2018
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2023 - 2026
Price: $39.95
Score: 94
LCBO: 476192
Gallo Signature Series Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Napa Valley, California, United States
Alcohol: 14.8%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2033
Price: $68.95
Score: 94
LCBO: 394197
Tara Atacama White Wine 1 2020
Atacama Valley D.O., Chile
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2027
Price: $54.95
Score: 96
LCBO: 511337
Copain Wines Les Voisin Anderson Valley Pinot Noir 2017
Anderson Valley, Mendocino, California, United States
Alcohol: 13.2%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2027
Price: $55.95
Score: 94
LCBO: 20772
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. reveals plan for decriminalization of small amounts of drugs for personal use
British Columbia is taking a major step forward in its fight against the province’s deadly overdose crisis by decriminalizing the possession of a small amount of certain illicit drugs for personal use.
L'Arche says co-founder Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Girl, 6, dead after accident at ski resort north of Montreal on Sunday
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
Why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you
Adding some milk to your morning coffee may boost the body's anti-inflammatory response, new research out of Denmark shows.
Michael Jackson's nephew to star in King of Pop biopic
Michael Jackson's 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic "Michael" to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.
WHO: COVID-19 still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point
The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an 'inflection point' where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.
New alcohol recommendations could speed up changing drinking habits: businesses
New guidance for drinking alcohol could speed up changing consumer drinking habits as younger generations drink less and non-alcoholic beverages become more popular, advocates and business owners in the beverage industry say.
Health, economy, crime top issues of concern as House of Commons resumes
Members of Parliament return to Ottawa to resume sitting for the first time in 2023 on Monday, with the state of Canada's health-care system, the health of the Canadian economy, and rates of violent crime in this country all top of mind.
Quebec minister calls on new anti-Islamophobia representative to step down over Bill 21 comments
Quebec's minister responsible for secularism, Jean-Francois Roberge, has called on Canada’s new special anti-Islamophobia advisor Amira Elghawaby to apologize and step down.
Atlantic
-
Halifax murder trial hears key witness describe gruesome details of crime scene
The grisly aftermath of an alleged fatal shooting was described today during the murder trial of a former medical student accused of killing a fellow student in Halifax seven years ago.
-
Saint John police investigating sudden deaths of man, woman
Police are investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force responded to a medical assistance call at a home on Red Head Road shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.
-
Two people arrested after man seriously injured in Cole Harbour stabbing
Two people have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Cole Harbour, N.S., Saturday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Sunwing passenger recounts moments after pilot shuts down engine mid-air
A Toronto passenger said her Sunwing Airlines flight was unforgettable as she recounted the moments after the pilot shut down the plane’s engine mid-flight to Montego Bay on Friday.
-
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed Ontario's spring forecast. Here's what to expect
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed its spring 2023 forecast and Ontario, along with much of the rest of Canada, is expected to see a “turbulent transition to warmth,” the agency predicts.
-
3 teenagers charged in alleged armed attempted carjacking in Rexdale
Three 15-year-old boys are in police custody following an alleged armed attempted carjacking in Rexdale early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
-
-
Northern Ontario
-
3.7 kilos of cocaine seized in northern Ontario by provincial guns and gangs unit
A joint forces drug trafficking investigation in northern Ontario has resulted in three people charged and drugs, cash and a vehicle being seized.
-
Suspect was asleep behind the wheel, bag of coke in their lap, Sault police say
Two people discovered asleep in a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 30 were found with weapons and more than $175,000 in illegal drugs, Sault police said Monday.
-
'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series '24' and providing the voice for Tess in the video game 'The Last of Us' has died. She was 45.
London
-
London driver charged following fatal crash with pedestrian
A person has been charged following the death of a pedestrian in a crash last week. As previously reported by CTV News, a pedestrian was struck by a car near Hamilton Road and Watmar Avenue on Jan. 24.
-
Fatal house fire in London
One person has died after a house fire in London. Crews were called to the scene on Tremont Road near Trafalgar Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-
St. Thomas police seek suspect in violent home invasion
Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they allege participated in a violent home invasion over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
-
Manitoba premier promotes four backbenchers in pre-election cabinet shuffle
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson promoted four backbenchers from suburban Winnipeg areas to her inner circle Monday in a cabinet shuffle eight months out from an election.
-
Man found dead in Winnipeg hotel; police investigating as homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Winnipeg man at a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
Kitchener
-
Active investigation underway in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) tweeted Monday around 2:30 p.m. officers were conducting an active investigation in the area of Fifth Avenue.
-
'Could have been catastrophic': Fire official credits CO detector in helping save two people
The Waterloo Fire Department is crediting a working carbon monoxide (CO) detector for potentially helping to save the lives of two people early Sunday morning.
-
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug seizure and four arrests, Halton police
Halton police have arrested four individuals and say $433K worth of cars, drugs and contrabands were seized following a stolen auto investigation.
Calgary
-
RCMP warn of snow and ice-covered QEII Highway north of Calgary
RCMP are warning motorists to travel with caution on the QEII Highway north of Calgary due to slippery driving conditions.
-
Foothills Fieldhouse discussion returning to Calgary City Hall
The Foothills Athletic Park redesign could get a little closer to reality on Monday.
-
Banff National Park cave creature exists 'no where else': Parks Canada
Castleguard Cave is located about 170 kilometres north of the Cave and Basin Historic Site.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck wants new chance at bail while he awaits outcome of trial
A man accused of murder said he has been behind bars at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre for the last 1,310 days and is only allowed out three hours each day.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man who sexually assaulted girl in arena dressing room
Maidstone RCMP are looking for a suspect following an alleged sexual assault of a girl under the age of 10 in a dressing room at the Lashburn Sportsplex on Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall
The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday. The redevelopment of the area is already underway, and the roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.
-
'Disturbing': Smith promises change after Edmonton bus damaged, rider threatened with ice pick
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to an Edmonton Transit Bus and threatened a female passenger, acts that drew condemnation from Alberta's premier.
-
1 charged in firearms trafficking investigation in Edmonton, Gibbons, Fort McMurray
A 50-year-old Gibbons, Alta., man is accused of trafficking firearms.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. reveals plan for decriminalization of small amounts of drugs for personal use
British Columbia is taking a major step forward in its fight against the province’s deadly overdose crisis by decriminalizing the possession of a small amount of certain illicit drugs for personal use.
-
Const. Nicole Chan feared she'd never work again after last hospital visit: VPD sergeant
A Vancouver police sergeant who says he was Const. Nicole Chan's friend and mentor has told a coroner's inquest that Chan believed she would never return to work because human resource officers went to the hospital when she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.
-
Person hit by truck while fleeing police in Abbotsford, IIO called in
A person who was running from police was hit by a vehicle in Abbotsford Sunday, according to authorities.
Regina
-
Evraz to lay off more than 100 workers at Regina's steel mill
More than 100 Evraz employees will be laid off from Regina's steel mill in February, according to the company.
-
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for eastern Sask.
Parts of eastern Saskatchewan including Regina, as well as the far north are under extreme cold warnings on Monday morning.