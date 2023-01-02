Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for January 2, 2023

Chandon Blanc de Pinot Noir Sparkling Wine, Josh Reserve Buttery Chardonnay 2020, Fogolar Hughes Vineyard Riesling 2019, Jackson-Triggs Grand Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, Peter Lehmann The Barossan Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'

Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.

