Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for February 6, 2023
Creekside Laura's Red Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 12.7%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2026
Price: $25
Score: 91
LCBO: 117960
Imagery Pinot Noir 2020
California, United States
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2026
Price: $24.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 27074
Lamole di Lamole Blue Label Chianti Classico 2019
Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2026
Price: $26.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 476317
13th Street Pinot Noir 2020
Creek Shores, Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2025
Price: $29.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 31648
Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Paso Robles, California, United States
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2031
Price: $29.95
Score: 92
LCBO: 14392
Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkiye, Syria
Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of rubble Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 3,400
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes 'surreal' rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
NEW | Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia on Monday.
Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer
The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.
-
Arctic air breaks decades-old low temperature records in the Maritimes
While relatively short-lived, the blast of Arctic air in the Maritimes was enough to break some long-standing low temperature records for all three Maritime provinces for both Friday and Saturday.
-
Several Maritime schools closed after frigid weekend, hundreds without power in N.S.
Hundreds of Nova Scotians are without power Monday morning following frigid temperatures and high winds over the weekend.
-
Toronto physiotherapist accused of sexually assaulting multiple children facing additional charges
A Toronto physiotherapist previously accused of sexually assaulting multiple children he was treating has had additional charges placed on him, police said Monday.
-
Former child actor identified as victim of Toronto hit-and-run homicide
A man killed in a weekend hit-and-run in Toronto was a child actor who starred in a movie shown at the Toronto International Film Festival more than a decade ago.
-
-
-
Quebec employer justified in suspending health-care worker who refused COVID-19 vaccine: tribunal
An orderly who was suspended without pay for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has lost her case before Quebec's administrative labour tribunal.
-
Legault calls Montreal byelection to replace ex-Liberal leader Anglade
Quebecers living in the Montreal riding of the former Quebec Liberal party leader will vote March 13 in a byelection to choose her replacement.
-
Elderly northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun
Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.
-
Sudbury police officer cleared of sex assault accusation
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Sudbury police officer who was accused of sexual assault during an October 2022 arrest.
-
Previously missing woman located deceased: Woodstock police
Karen Cunningham, a 30-year-old woman initially reported as missing late last week, has been confirmed deceased according to police in Woodstock, Ont.
-
3 charged following violent home invasion, 2 suspects outstanding
London police are requesting the public’s help in locating two suspects following a violent home invasion and robbery in which the victim was assaulted, tied up and held captive for several days, according to police.
-
Londoner just missed being in Turkish quake zone
Kamala Shiriyeva's had a heavy heart as she watched television coverage of two deadly earthquakes which have taken thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria.
-
Man sentenced following 'savage' attack on Winnipeg bus
A 45-year-old man is being sentenced today for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus described in court as “savage, sadistic and shocking.”
-
Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
-
Two Winnipeg homicides found to be linked were not random attacks: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has linked two recent homicides in the city, which officers alleging the incidents were not random.
-
Pedestrian struck in crash at Kitchener intersection
Three people were transported to hospital after a crash at a Kitchener intersection Monday morning.
-
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 death of Bradley Pogue set to appear in court
Sentencing submission are scheduled to begin for the man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death on Bradley Pogue in a Cambridge plaza.
-
-
Suspect arrested in Calgary Christmas Day shooting death
Calgary police say another person has been arrested in connection to a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Forest Lawn.
-
-
Sask. Health Authority worker used position to steal nearly $16,000, report says
A long-term care home worker in the Meadow Lake area defrauded 11 residents of $15,636, according reports from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the RCMP.
-
Connor Bedard is big business for the Western Hockey League
Saskatoon city greenhouses on the verge of being condemned: report
Saskatoon will no longer supply its own flowers for its summer flowerpots and garden beds, according to a report before city councillors this week.
-
Smith was on vacation as questions swirled about her office reportedly interfering in prosecutions
Alberta's premier was on a week-and-half-long holiday while the province erupted over reports that a member of her staff sent emails to Crown prosecutors in an attempt to interfere in COVID-19 blockade cases.
-
Comedian chomps chili pepper at Edmonton public hearing while arguing climate change is 'not a huge issue'
A local comedian stirred up laughter, confusion and condemnation Monday morning when he ate a spicy prop at a public hearing in Edmonton City Hall as he ranted about how climate change is "not the end of the world."
-
More than 200 firearms stolen in Edmonton, police recover 23
Three people have been arrested and charged with firearms trafficking after a six-month investigation in Edmonton. More than 200 registered, restricted, prohibited and antique firearms were stolen, along with ammunition.
-
Wall collapse at Langley construction site sends 2 to hospital
A construction site in Langley became the scene of an emergency Monday morning when a concrete wall collapsed, sending two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may return after all
Work is underway to try to save the Vancouver Folk Music Festival from permanent cancellation, according to the society's board.
-
Water restrictions lifted on Sunshine Coast as disastrous drought sidestepped
For the first time since last May, the Sunshine Coast Regional District has lifted water conservation regulations affecting a large part of its area north of Vancouver.
-
Regina baby who died in 2017 had bruising on head, expert testifies
The trial of a man accused in the death of his three-month-old son is underway in Regina this week, more than five years since the infant died.
-
Regina semi rollover leads to traffic delay
Traffic was briefly held up Monday morning after a truck and trailer overturned on Arcola Avenue.
-
