Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for April 10, 2023
Loimer Grüner Veltliner 2021
Kamptal D.A.C., Austria
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2026
Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 93
LCBO: 142240
Carpineto Riserva Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2017
Tuscany D.O.C.G., Italy
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2033
Price: $34.95
Score: 95
LCBO: 368910
Hester Creek Estate Winery Storied Series Pinot Bianco 2021
Golden Mile Bench, Okanagan Valley, BC V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 13.2%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2024
Price: $21.99
Score: 90
Emiliana Coyam Organic Red Blend 2019
Colchagua Valley, Chile
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2029
Price: $34.95
Score: 94
LCBO: 63891
Periquita Reserva 2020
Setúbal, Portugal
Alcohol: 13.2%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2027
Price: $18.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 488007
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Bank employee killed 4 in Louisville shooting, police say
A 23-year-old used a rifle to kill four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- Monday at the Louisville bank where he was an employee, authorities said.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
There's a new way to finance a home down payment, but one expert says it's risky
A new service has arrived on the Ontario real-estate scene that promises to help prospective homebuyers come up with the cash for a down payment, but one expert says the list of risks and caveats is considerable.
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida school
A high school along Florida's Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust.
Mild COVID-19 cases during pregnancy do not slow infant brain development: study
A new U.S. study found that mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 during pregnancy did not affect the babies’ brain development.
Atlantic
'They deserve respect': N.S. school support staff prepare to go on strike
School support staff in Nova Scotia could go on strike in less than two weeks after they were unable to reach an agreement with the province over wages.
RCMP locate body of missing boater in Eel lake
The RCMP says the body of a missing boater was found on Sunday in the frigid waters of Eel Lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia.
Homelessness rates on the rise in Fredericton
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Fredericton is on the rise. There are about 10 to 15 percent more people living without a home around the capital this spring.
Toronto
One person dead after industrial accident at Toronto metal fabrication facility
A man has succumbed to his injuries following an industrial accident at a metal fabrication business in Toronto, the Ministry of Labour confirms.
'I got lucky': U of T student closes out 7-1 Leafs win
A University of Toronto student had to put his studies on ice after he was called up to play in a National Hockey League game Saturday.
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
Montreal
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
Video shows man vandalizing Montreal mosque, smashing windows
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
About 35K clients still without power after ice storm; Hydro-Quebec finishes repairs
Quebec's hydro utility says it hopes to restore power Monday to nearly all the tens of thousands of customers still without electricity since last week's ice storm. Roughly 35,000 homes and businesses remained without power across Quebec as of 11 a.m., with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Montérégie, and Laval regions.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kivi Park reopened after suspects found with pellet gun, Sudbury police say
Sudbury police say Kivi Park in the city's South End has reopened following a weapons complaint Monday afternoon.
London
Stabbing being investigated in London
A stabbing in London is being investigated by police. Officers responded to the area of Gore Road and Clarke Road around 1:45 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call.
'Just bring it back': Defibrillator stolen from St. Thomas park
Some St. Thomas, Ont. residents are shocked after city police reported the theft of a life-saving defibrillator from a public park. The defibrillator had been located inside a pavilion at 1PasswordPark on Burwell Street.
Watermain break in St. Thomas
Construction vibrations cause watermain break in St. Thomas.
Winnipeg
'We have to be prepared': plans to fight spring flood underway in Winnipeg and Fargo
With the rising temperatures starting to melt the snow, plans are underway in the City of Winnipeg and south of the border to prepare for any potential spring flooding.
Pair had gun pointed at them after ignoring cigarette request: Brandon police
A man pointed a handgun at two people in Brandon over the weekend after they didn’t comply with his cigarette request, according to the Brandon Police Service.
Several drivers impacted by problem with fuel at Selkirk gas station
A quick stop at a Selkirk gas station turned into a headache for several drivers due to a problem with the fuel in one of the station's gas tanks.
Kitchener
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo transit arrested
Police have arrested a man in connection to a hate-motivated incident on a bus in Waterloo.
WATCH
Calgary
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon construction firm fined $24,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon construction company was slapped with $24,000 in fines for an incident that left a worker seriously injured.
'Is anyone really comfortable in game seven?': Blades and Pats to play deciding seventh game
The WHL’s eastern conference semi-final playoff series between the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats has been so special, one more game is a good thing.
Saskatoon COVID-19: Infections on the decline after increases
The spread of COVID-19 infections was on the decline over the last week after three weeks of increases, according to the University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring the city's wastewater.
Edmonton
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
Vancouver
Vancouver charity behind world's largest solar-powered tricycle seeking new space to create large-scale metal artwork
The Vancouver charity behind the world's largest solar-powered tricyle is adding its name to the growing list of arts organizations struggling to find affordable space in the city.
B.C.'s Tyson Venegas makes it to next phase of American Idol
Seventeen-year-old Tyson Venegas looked on nervously as he waited to learn if he'd made it to American Idol's top 24, after telling the judges he knew his last performance was not his best.
Heavy rain sets off high-water warnings for rivers in southern B.C.
Forecasters are warning of swollen creeks and rivers as heavy rain sweeps over southern British Columbia.
Regina
Supply issues in Regina could lead to 'impact on home prices': realtor association says
A shortage of moderately priced homes continues to cause problems for prospective home buyers in Regina, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”
Drive-by shooting leads to unrelated charges for 2 people, Regina police say
A drive-by shooting incident led to unrelated charges for two people Sunday night, Regina Police Service (RPS) said.