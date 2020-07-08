OTTAWA -- The Federal Government is providing a one-year emergency aid package to the National Arts Centre to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian Heritage announced $18.2 million in funding to help the NAC as it “manages the challenges and impacts of COVID-19, and plans for the future.”

The #GoC announces a one-year emergency investment of $18.2 million for @CanadasNAC as it manages the challenges and impacts of #COVID19, and plans for the future.https://t.co/yLzzxopYNV — Canadian Heritage (@CdnHeritage) July 7, 2020

The NAC has been forced to postpone or cancel several events this spring and summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures, including the popular Broadway show “Hamilton.”

In a statement on Twitter, the NAC said, “the emergency funding directed to the NAC will enable us to maintain financial viability during these very challenging times and allow us to stay open in the coming months.”

“During this crisis, we will work hard to lead and support the recovery of Canada’s performing arts sector, with an outward-looking focus.”