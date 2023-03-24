Muslims in Ottawa mark Ramadan

Muslims in Ottawa and around the world began fasting this week, marking the holy month of Ramadan.

Imam Luqman Ahmed led Friday prayer at the Baitun Naseer Mosque in Cumberland,

"Ramadan is basically the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims," Imam Ahmed told CTV News Ottawa. "It’s one of the five fundamental, or the most basic practices in the religion of Islam."

Fasting for 30 days, Muslims will refrain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset.

"While Muslims are fasting, they concentrate more on worship of God, their connection with God, as well as connecting and serving fellow human beings."

Ahmed says charity is an important component of the month, “Because, as we ourselves are staying hungry, one of the aims of that is that we feel the hunger and the difficulties other people go through."

WHAT DOES RAMADAN MEAN TO YOU?

"It is a process to become a better person, and I think both spiritually and physically, I make all the efforts to come out as a better person at the end of Ramadan," says Selim Khan, who attended Friday prayers.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, the Baitun Naseer Mosque opens its doors to members, as well as inviting the entire community to gather, share a meal and attend programming.

"I enjoy it very much, my kids as well - joining the programs, listening to the commentary of the holy Quran and also breaking fast together with all the members of the community," Khan said.

"At the end of the day, when you sit around the table, with a food at the table you finally get to enjoy that food. You really feel how lucky you are to have it," says Samar Naveed.

"It’s a way to connect to everybody, and see how everybody is doing. It’s really a busy time of year for us; our Mosque is really full with people and it’s the best time, really," says Abdul Chaudhry, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’ at Ottawa East Local President.

At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the joyous Eid Al-Fitr Holiday, when children often receive gifts.