OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have laid a murder charge after a man was found dead and another man was found injured Saturday morning in Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation.

In a release Sunday, police said officers were called to a home on a road north of Kokomis Inamo at around 3 a.m. A 67-year-old man is dead and a 26-year-old man was injured. Police did not reveal the nature of the injuries.

The 26-year-old is in hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the 67-year-old man was not released.

"The investigation is in its early stages and police do not believe there is a risk to public safety as a result of this incident," the OPP said.

On Monday, OPP announced a charge of first-degree murder against Zachary Marquardt, 27, of Bonnechere Valley Township. Marquardt is also facing a charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

Marquardt appeared in court on Sunday, police said, and remains in custody. The next court appearance is scheduled for July 19.

Anyone with information can contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).