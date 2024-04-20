Movie production begins in Brockville, Ont., street closures to last 3 weeks

For the next three weeks, residents in Brockville, Ont. will be unable to access Court House Avenue and other surrounding streets due to production for a film.

The production crew will be transforming the area into a winter wonderland, according to the City of Brockville.

Street closures were put in place Friday at 9 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

• Court House Avenue East and West (both sides) will be closed from Court House Square to King Street, including Court House Square between Court Terrace and Pine Street.

• Detour will be in place from William Street at Pearl Street West to Court Terrace: Please follow Detour Route signage around this area, you will be directed down George Street to Buell Street, avoiding the road closure at Court Terrace blocking access to Court House Avenue

• Road closed at the intersection of Wall Street and Pine Street: please drive north on Wall Street to James Street and beyond

Additionally, only members of the film crew will be able to park on George and Pine streets. The City Transit transfer stop at Court House Avenue will be moved to George Street, roughly 100 metres away from its original stop.

The city has also disabled the clock tower bell at City Hall, to avoid any disruptions for the film crew.

More details to come