OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Motorcyclist, 70, dead following crash on Hwy 60 in South Algonquin Township

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    A 70-year-old has died after a motorcycle crashed on Highway 60 in South Algonquin Township Saturday evening, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the highway.

    The 70-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

    The highway has since re-opened.

     

