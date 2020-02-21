OTTAWA -- A 34-year-old mother is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Richmond Public School where she volunteered.

The charges are related to alleged incidents that occurred while the woman was the volunteer treasurer for the school council between 2016 and 2019. Richmond Public School is on McBean Street in Richmond.

Earlier this month, Ottawa Police charged the woman with fraud over $5,000, use of a forged document and obtain food fraudulently.

Police are refusing to release the name of the woman facing charges.

Const. Amy Gagnon tells CTV News Ottawa that these kinds of investigations stem from complaints.

“When it comes to financial fraud, either somebody notices something abnormal, or there’s just something that feels off. So somebody places a complaint, and our investigation begins.”

In a statement, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board says it has “been advised by the Ottawa Police Service that a volunteer with Richmond Public School Council was charged criminally with fraud and other charges. Since the start of the investigation, the OCDSB has been and will continue to cooperate fully with the Ottawa Police Service.”

The board said it would not discuss further details about the allegations since the matter is now before the courts.

The woman is no longer on the School Council executive.