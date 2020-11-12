OTTAWA -- Stores have already had to expand their online presence after COVID-19 restrictions slowed foot traffic.

Now, Shopify predicts that more than half of Canadians will take advantage of Black Friday shopping this year, and most of it online in some form.

When the pandemic started in March, Barrhaven specialty store, "Toys On Fire" had to adapt. Manager Grayson Doherty says they had to close their bricks and mortar location for over three months. Like many businesses, they had to adapt.

"We were lucky that the local community here in Ottawa, they just all moved online for us; they kept ordering things and curbside picked them up," said Doherty.

And that trend continued once restrictions eased and the physical location could re-open.

"We probably saw before the pandemic about twenty per cent of our business was online; and right now it’s probably about sixty per cent."

This year hasn’t been easy for small business - whether it’s selling curb-side, or shipping; lockdowns and restrictions mean that stores have had to go online.

"Anything you can do to ring the cash register, while staying safe," says Rocco Rossi, President of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, "There’s no question that anyone’s online plans have rapidly accelerated by the last nine months of the COVID reality."

With just over two weeks until Black Friday on Nov. 27, Shopify has released a new study showing the majority of Canadians will be looking to take advantage of deals and will be shopping online.

Here is a look at the 2020 Black Friday Weekend Shopping predictions from Shopify:

50 per cent of Canadians surveyed plan to shop during the 2020 Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend

One in five shoppers say they've already started looking for Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, but a majority won't start looking for deals until a week before.

97 per cent of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shoppers plan to shop online for the holiday season

Despite COVID-19 concerns, 45 per cent of shoppers plan to shop in-store and online for Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, while just three per cent plan to shop in-store only

Among shoppers worried about contracting COVID-19 while shopping in-store (47 per cent of in-store shoppers are extremely or moderately concerned), requiring shoppers to wear masks and limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the store at one time are the most reassuring actions retailers can take

That’s good news for anyone looking to buy Canadian created Christmas gifts from Maker House. It sells home-wear, furniture, gifts, food and drink, and are already online.

"Yes, thankfully we’re all setup," says Gareth Davies of Maker House, "We’re seeing recently with the second wave, more people shopping online again, just being safe; especially with us, because we’re setup for it thankfully - our website does have every product from over 200 makers."

As you’re looking for those deals online, Rossi says this is the year to support local.

"Small business has never needed your business more than today."