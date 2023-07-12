More than 500 vehicles stolen in Ottawa in 2023; police recover 75, charge 8 people

Ottawa police say more than 500 vehicles have been stolen in Ottawa so far this year, up 30 per cent from this time last year and only a fraction have been recovered.

Police launched a lengthy operation dubbed "project phoenix" in January with the aim of stopping the growing problem of vehicle thefts in the city.

In a news release Wednesday, police said to date eight people have been arrested and are facing a combined 67 criminal charges. The accused include two Ottawa residents, two Gatineau residents and four people from Montreal.

Police say 504 vehicles were reported stolen in Ottawa between January 1 and June 30 of this year, up from 387 over the same period in 2022. To date, police have found 75 stolen vehicles, worth a combined $3 million. They include Honda CRVs, Dodge Ram, Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Wranglers and other luxury vehicles.

Wranglers, in particular, have been a popular target for thieves this year, according to previous data provided by police. Many thefts are linked to criminals replicating the digital signal emitted by the key fobs used to unlock and operate luxury cars, in what's called a "relay hack."

Police also said officers stopped two shipments of cars en route to Montreal for expected export overseas.

"Not every stolen car is destined to be exported," said S/Sgt. Cathy Brown, with the Ottawa police serious and organized crime directorate in a news release. "Some stolen vehicles are re-vinned with a fraudulent VIN, and then get used by organized crime domestically."

Ottawa police say tools such as car alarms, steering wheel locking devices, and electronic immobilizer devices can be a strong deterrent to thieves. VIN etching—inscribing the car's VIN on windows—can also serve as a deterrent or can help police find and return the vehicle. Metal boxes for RFID keys can also help prevent the signal from leaking out of the home where thieves can pick it up. Having a surveillance camera over a driveway can also be helpful in spotting someone trying to steal a car.

Police suggest keeping vehicles in a locked garage and blocked tightly by another vehicle or some kind of barrier. Do not leave your vehicle running unattended and examine your doors and locks regularly to make sure they haven't been tampered with.

Police believe the rise in vehicle thefts is linked to organized criminals. Around 200 vehicles have been identified as having new, fraudulent vehicle identification numbers (VINs) and police say the efforts to recover them continue.

"Organized auto theft is transient in nature, as such the partnerships developed to combat it are invaluable and remain our greatest asset," Brown said.